Stewart continues acquisition frenzy with Signature snag

In a continued attempt to streamline the customer experience, Stewart Information Services Corp. announced that it acquired Signature Closers.

Stewart did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Stewart officials said the acquisition “strengthens its digital strategy” that is currently focused on ease-of-use for customers by creating a centralized experience.

Signature Closers provides self-service signing support for title companies and lenders via an eNotary-capable network of notary signing agents and attorneys. It also provides a proprietary internal solution. Included in the acquisition is Signature’s SYNC – Secure Your Notary Closer – platform, which provides a way for companies to bring signings in-house.

“With their industry-leading notary panel and technology platform, Signature Closers is the perfect addition to our digital capabilities, advancing our strategic vision of accelerating, securing, and simplifying the title and closing process for our customers,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger.

This is the first acquisition of 2021 for Stewart after it acquired NotaryCam and five other companies in 2020, expanding its workforce by more than 600 employees. Plus, the company announced a partnership with money transfer protection company CertifID in November in order to help combat wire fraud.

“Our goal is to deliver a simple yet superior experience for every borrower, buyer, and seller, and by combining Signature Closers with NotaryCam and our existing services, we are creating a more complete digital customer solution,” Eppinger said.

Stewart acquired a significant number of Western U.S. operations from ET Investments back in September, and even expanded into Alaska with the acquisition of Yukon Title.

“We recently acquired six companies, adding 57 office locations and over 500 talented people, and it repositioned us in four markets,” Eppinger told HousingWire in December. “We’re going to be able to have the depth and capability in those markets to be the best every day. Apart from that, we’ve brought in an additional 100 people to meet our strategic needs.”