Snapdocs, Finastra LOS integrate to support Trustmark eClosings

Snapdocs, a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, has announced a new integration with Finastra‘s Mortgagebot loan origination system (LOS) to support Trustmark‘s eClose transformation.

With this integration, Trustmark’s lenders nationwide can execute closings in a centralized workflow to drive faster closing times, reduce operating costs and enhance the borrower experience.

“Our partnership with Snapdocs further validates our work to create a solution that’s open to innovation, and empowers our joint customers to adopt the technology and tools they need to grow in any type of market. This integration will only accelerate the move to digital mortgage closings and create a more efficient, secure, and transparent process for all participants,” Mary Kay Theirault, director of product management at Finastra, said.

Under the agreement, Trustmark lenders can facilitate digital closings powered by Snapdocs and finalize transactions without leaving MortgagebotLOS. The lenders can order required closing documents and data within MortgagebotLOS and securely transmit them to Snapdocs to initiate the closing process.

The completed documents are then encrypted and returned to MortgagebotLOS for secure storage. The result is a more efficient and transparent experience for all parties involved in the closing.

“The transition to digitized processes is the most successful when the technologies in a lender’s existing stack work harmoniously together. Our continued effort to expand our partner network and accompanying integrations with leading providers like Finastra is essential in creating more value for the entire mortgage ecosystem,” said Camelia Martin, vice president of eMortgage strategy and industry affairs at Snapdocs.

This partnership is the latest of five different integrations built by Snapdocs in the past 12 months to give lenders the ability to connect their technology portfolio and further streamline the shift to digital closings.

Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation, is already using the integration to automate the closing process across their technology ecosystem and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

“Our mission since our founding in 1889 has been to achieve outstanding customer satisfaction. The integration between Snapdocs and MortgagebotLOS will build on the strong foundation we’ve built to move to digital mortgages by simplifying the eClosing process for all parties involved, and making it significantly easier for our borrowers to quickly review and sign closing packages the way they prefer,” said Robert Parker, senior vice president of mortgage services at Trustmark.

Digital closing platform Snapdocs powers millions of closings each year. It combines an open platform, patented AI technology, an extensive settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success.

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across lending, payments, treasury and capital markets, and universal banking.

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.