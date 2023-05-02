Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
Mike Darne on how lenders can use credit to win more business and improve profitability
State governments push to scrap the new LLPA fee changes
State governments push to scrap the new LLPA fee changes
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Appraisal Modernization: What Lenders Need to Know
Ryan Lundquist with an appraiser’s take on the spring home-buying season
Ryan Lundquist with an appraiser’s take on the spring home-buying season
MortgageTechnology

Snapdocs, Finastra LOS integrate to support Trustmark eClosings

With this integration, Trustmark's lenders nationwide can execute closings in a centralized workflow

Snapdocs, a leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, has announced a new integration with Finastra‘s Mortgagebot loan origination system (LOS) to support Trustmark‘s eClose transformation.

With this integration, Trustmark’s lenders nationwide can execute closings in a centralized workflow to drive faster closing times, reduce operating costs and enhance the borrower experience.

“Our partnership with Snapdocs further validates our work to create a solution that’s open to innovation, and empowers our joint customers to adopt the technology and tools they need to grow in any type of market. This integration will only accelerate the move to digital mortgage closings and create a more efficient, secure, and transparent process for all participants,” Mary Kay Theirault, director of product management at Finastra, said.

Under the agreement, Trustmark lenders can facilitate digital closings powered by Snapdocs and finalize transactions without leaving MortgagebotLOS. The lenders can order required closing documents and data within MortgagebotLOS and securely transmit them to Snapdocs to initiate the closing process.

The completed documents are then encrypted and returned to MortgagebotLOS for secure storage. The result is a more efficient and transparent experience for all parties involved in the closing.

“The transition to digitized processes is the most successful when the technologies in a lender’s existing stack work harmoniously together. Our continued effort to expand our partner network and accompanying integrations with leading providers like Finastra is essential in creating more value for the entire mortgage ecosystem,” said Camelia Martin, vice president of eMortgage strategy and industry affairs at Snapdocs.

This partnership is the latest of five different integrations built by Snapdocs in the past 12 months to give lenders the ability to connect their technology portfolio and further streamline the shift to digital closings.

Trustmark National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trustmark Corporation, is already using the integration to automate the closing process across their technology ecosystem and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

“Our mission since our founding in 1889 has been to achieve outstanding customer satisfaction. The integration between Snapdocs and MortgagebotLOS will build on the strong foundation we’ve built to move to digital mortgages by simplifying the eClosing process for all parties involved, and making it significantly easier for our borrowers to quickly review and sign closing packages the way they prefer,” said Robert Parker, senior vice president of mortgage services at Trustmark.

Digital closing platform Snapdocs powers millions of closings each year. It combines an open platform, patented AI technology, an extensive settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success.

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across lending, payments, treasury and capital markets, and universal banking.

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Lawsuit legal
Texas trade group, local bank file suit over CFPB small lending rule HW+

A Texas banking trade group alleges that the new final rule on small business lending from the CFPB is too onerous and is unenforceable.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please