 Rocket reports big losses for third consecutive quarter

Elevated rates hurt Rocket Companies, the parent of Rocket Mortgage, again in the first quarter of 2023. Rocket has been cutting expenses and targeting purchase business, but the firm was unable to achieve profitability in Q1 in a shrinking mortgage market.

The Detroit-headquartered lender sustained a $111 million adjusted net income loss in the first quarter, following a $197 million loss in the fourth quarter. The company’s GAAP net loss in Q1 was $411 million, a decline from 2022 Q4’s $493 million.

“Rocket delivered solid results in the first quarter in the backdrop of an uncertain macro environment. Adjusted revenue exceeded the top end of our guidance, driven by healthy client demand and strong execution,” Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies, said in a statement.

Farner, who is retiring at the end of the quarter, said that Rocket’s purchase pipeline has grown in the second quarter. He also acknowledged that low inventory and poor housing affordability still present challenges.

Rocket originated $17 billion in mortgages in the first three months of 2023, a 10.5% decline from $19 billion in Q4 2022. The first quarter production also represents a whopping 67% drop compared to the same period in 2022.

By channel, Rocket reported $8.8 billion in sold loans through its direct-to-consumer channel and $6.6 billion through its TPO channel, its conduit to mortgage brokers and historically a stronger source of purchase business. (The company doesn’t break out purchase business versus refinancings in its earnings reports.)

Rocket reported net revenue of $666 million in the first quarter, an improvement from a total of $481 million in the final quarter of 2022. Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $2.7 billion.

The company’s expenses climbed to $1.1 billion from the previous quarter’s $986 million. Gain-on-sale margins posted in the first quarter were 239 points, up from 217 basis points from the previous quarter.

Rocket was focused on cutting expenses last year as refi dwindled. In 2022, the company reduced expenses by 40% annually in 2022 that involved offering voluntary buyouts and several rounds of layoffs.

Rocket reported $8.1 billion in liquidity — including $900 million in cash — flat from $8.1 billion in liquidity in the previous quarter.

The unpaid principal balance in its servicing book declined to $524.8 billion as of March 31, compared to $535 billion as of the fourth quarter of 2022. Rocket has 2.5 million clients and generates an annual $1.5 billion in recurring servicing fee income.

Rocket expects to post an adjusted revenue between $850 million to $1 billion in the second quarter.