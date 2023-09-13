Robbie Lindo takes his boutique real estate firm to Jack Conway 

Massachusetts-based boutique real estate firm Lindo Realty Group has joined the commonwealth’s top independent real estate brokerage, Jack Conway & Co.

Prior to founding the Lindo Realty Group in 2018, Robbie Lindo worked at Jack Conway for more than a decade as a top salesperson and then as a manager. In 2016, he left to pursue his goal of running his own company.

Lindo Realty Group functioned independently as a small, boutique-style real estate firm for five years before joining back Jack Conway in 2023. According to the firm’s website, Lindo Realty Group teamed up with Jack Conway to “provide clients with more resources and greater visibility while maintaining the top-notch, personalized service Lindo Realty Group’s clients have come to trust.”

“We’re excited to have Robbie back where he started and rejoining Conway Country,” said CEO Carol Conway Bulman. “What he built at Lindo Realty Group is impressive, and we’re going to find synergies and opportunities to help Robbie and all of his team continue to grow.”

Lindo also voiced his excitement for returning to Jack Conway and bringing his team with him.

“Jack Conway is where I experienced a lot of success in my 20-plus years of real estate experience,” Lindo said. “I’ve enjoyed running my own office and am eternally grateful to the team of talented agents that were with me at Lindo Realty Group for the last 5 years. We are excited for this new adventure with Jack Conway.”

The Lindo Group closed more than $30 million in sales on average over the last several years, according to the statement. Lindo’s team members have been assigned to the Hanover sales team. They will serve the communities of Hanover, Abington, Rockland, East Bridgewater and surrounding towns.