To power through the back half of 2023, focus on what you can control
To power through the back half of 2023, focus on what you can control
How the buyer commission lawsuits could upend the relationship between agents and LOs
How the buyer commission lawsuits could upend the relationship between agents and LOs
Borrowers are eager to tap into home equity — how can lenders meet the demand?
Borrowers are eager to tap into home equity — how can lenders meet the demand?
Anywhere settles buyer broker commission lawsuit
Anywhere settles buyer broker commission lawsuit
AgentAgents/BrokersReal Estate

Revive launches AI-powered listing tool for real estate agents

Revive has released a new tool named “Revive Vision AI” designed to assist real estate professionals in property valuation. This AI-driven tool uses computer vision technology to evaluate the current condition of a property and provide a detailed assessment of its current market value and potential value post-renovation.

“Revive Vision AI” aims to provide a more precise value assessment than traditional automated valuation models (AVM) by analyzing property photos. It also uses Revive’s recommendation engine to offer renovation estimates supported by local contractors.

Some of the key features of this tool include:

  1. Current condition home value: An estimate of the market value of the property in its present state.
  2. Future ARV (after-remodeled value): The projected market value post-renovations.
  3. Potential score: A rating indicating the property’s potential for increased value.
  4. Renovation scope & budget: Recommendations for renovations, including tasks and estimated costs.
  5. Renovation investment plan: An outline of potential profits for homeowners if they undertake the suggested renovations before selling.

The tool requires real estate agents to upload a minimum of 10 photos of the property. “Revive Vision AI” then compares these photos with similar properties in the area using images from MLS records. The tool applies advanced machine learning algorithms to the gathered data to produce renovation cost estimates, potential market values, and expected returns on investment.

CEO and Co-Founder at Revive, Michael Alladawi, emphasized that while “Revive Vision AI” provides comprehensive information, it should complement and not replace expert advice. Homeowners are still advised to seek guidance from industry professionals tailored to their unique situations.

Access to “Revive Vision AI” will initially be exclusive to agents affiliated with Revive, with details on subscription pricing to be announced soon.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Lawyer letter details NAR’s internal harassment investigation HW+

A lawyer’s July letter reveals outside counsel found evidence of “creepy” and “disrespectful” behavior at NAR long before the Brevard suit.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please