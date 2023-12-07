Redfin reveals new AI-powered listing photos tool

Redfin launched Redfin Redesign, an AI-powered tool for home photos, the company announced on Thursday. The new product allows homebuyers to make changes to the interior of a house in listing photos. This tool uses technology from Roomvo, a home design visualization platform.

The tool empowers prospective homebuyers to imagine the potential of a home while playing with different design styles.

“Redfin Redesign uses Roomvo’s AI capabilities so buyers can see what they could do with a space in just a few clicks,” Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s senior vice president of product, said in a statement. “It’s one way Redfin‘s using AI to make real estate better for buyers, sellers, and agents.”

All active Redfin listings display the feature on Redfin’s website and app. It also works on sold listings, according to the press release. Additionally, Redfin and Roomvo partnered with Bright MLS to make the tool available on all Bright MLS’ listings across the mid-Atlantic.

Overall, Redfin Redesign is available for more than 75,000 listings across the U.S., and Redfin plans to extend its partnerships to other MLSs and brokerages.