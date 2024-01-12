REcolorado partners with four other MLS on data sharing agreement

Agents and brokers in Colorado will soon be able to view listings and share their own listings, with real estate professionals in four other metro areas. REcolorado, the state’s largest multiple listing service, announced new data sharing partnerships with four other MLSs on Thursday.

The Colorado MLS now has partnered with First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), MLS Listings, Miami Association of Realtors and Heartland MLS, bringing the free flow of listings between REcolorado subscribers and professionals in the Atlanta metro area, Northern California, South Florida and the Kansas City metro area.

“Home buyers and sellers rely on the expertise and guidance of real estate agents, especially when making a long-distance move,” Gene Millman, the president and CEO of REcolorado, said in a statement. “We are forming data-sharing partnerships to give brokers and agents the information they need to help their clients find available homes, learn about communities, and connect with local experts in communities outside Colorado. In today’s climate of geographically mobile consumers, the real estate agent must be able to assist right here in Colorado before a client needs to move.”

According to the MLS, this is the first of many planned partnerships. Data from FMLS in Atlanta will be the first listing data available to REcolorado subscribers, with data from the other MLSs coming online in the near future.

“Our partnership with REcolorado is a real win for real estate agents and brokers in Colorado, Georgia, and beyond,” Jeremy Crawford, president and CEO of FMLS, said in a statement. “Both areas continue on a fast growth trajectory; Georgia and Colorado were among the first states to recover all of the job losses from the pandemic and are still among the fastest-growing states in the country. It makes good sense to share access to listing data across a wider area, and FMLS looks forward to doing more with other like-minded MLSs nationwide. It is quite simple – sharing data helps the market function more efficiently.”

Over the past few years, more and more MLSs have partnered together on various ventures. In Oct. 2021, FMLS, Heartland MLS, Miami Realtors, and the Austin Board of Realtors’ ACTRIS MLS all partnered together to create joint venture known as MLS Technology Holdings, LLC, which purchases real estate technology company Remine.