How to Get a Real Estate License in California (CA) in 5 Steps

If you’re interested in becoming a real estate agent, then you’ll be happy to learn that now is an excellent time to get your California real estate license. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects about 51,600 openings for real estate sales agent jobs each year, on average, over the next decade. [1]

In this article, we’ll look at how to become a real estate agent in California and start an exciting new career. From the number of class hours required by the state to applying for the license exam, keep reading to easily find the most important information, requirements, and steps to take to get your real estate license in California.

Requirements to get your real estate license in California

Getting your real estate license in California comes down to fulfilling your required California real estate course hours, qualifying for the license examination, and passing the exam. Taking an approved course of study equips you with the knowledge you’ll need to pass the exam and succeed as a California real estate agent. To pass, you’ll need a score of 70% or more on the state exam.

Requirements checklist

Since there is a potential to start as a real estate salesperson in as few as 54 days, California is an ideal state for launching your real estate career. Here’s a helpful checklist to get you started:

Be at least 18 years old to be issued a real estate license in California

Pass a background check, including mandatory fingerprinting, which the California Department of Real Estate (DRE) uses to identify criminal history and determine eligibility

Complete your pre-licensing education requirement by enrolling in and completing 135 hours of California DRE-approved courses

Qualify for and pass the California Real Estate License Exam

Sign with a brokerage in order to officially buy or sell real estate in California

Submit a license application to the DRE for approval to get your real estate salesperson license

The California real estate license exam

How hard is it to pass the California real estate exam? From FY 2022 to 2023, there were 56,741 salesperson exams administered. Of those, 20,671 people passed the real estate exam and became licensed salespeople in California. Based on last year’s statistics, that’s about a 36% pass rate for exam takers. [2] 70% is the score you’ll need the first time around to be eligible for your license.

How long does it take to get a real estate license in California? The more time you spend studying for the real estate license exam, the greater your chance of scoring at least 70% the first time around (which is what you’ll need to be eligible for your license). When it comes to the time commitment for becoming a licensed salesperson, at the very least you’ll have to invest 135 hours into taking three real estate courses approved by the California Department of Real Estate. Do the math, and that’s 2.5 hours of classes every day for 54 days in a row if you’re feeling ambitious.

How much does it cost to get a real estate license in California? As with any pursuit of education that will enhance your career, there are costs involved in getting your license. When it comes to getting a real estate license in California, here’s what you need to budget for: $$ Fingerprint processing fee paid to the Live Scan fingerprint service provider = $49 $$ Pre-licensing exam coursework = $99 to $400 $$ Salesperson examination only, application fee = $60 $$ Original license fee = $245 $$ License renewal fee after 4 years = $245 $$ Other miscellaneous fees = about $240 Estimated total = Between $938 and $1,239 [3]

Pro Tip: The fee for pre-licensing exam coursework can be closer to $100 or up to $400. It all depends on the education provider you choose. State universities tend to be the most expensive, community colleges land in the middle of the pack price-wise, and online real estate courses taken through a California education provider or real estate school tend to be the most budget-friendly.

5 important steps to getting a California real estate license

Step 1: Take 3 California DRE-approved courses

Before applying for a real estate license, you must meet the Department of Real Estate’s education and experience requirements. To be eligible to take the real estate salesperson exam in California, be prepared to enroll in and successfully complete three very specific college-level courses.

These courses need to be approved by the DRE and include California Real Estate Principles, California Real Estate Practice, and one elective course. According to the California DRE, each of these courses must be completed at one of the following:

An institution of higher learning accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges

A comparable, regional accrediting agency that the U.S. Department of Education recognizes

A private real estate school with courses that are approved by the California Real Estate Commissioner

Special considerations for attorneys in California Are you a member of the California State Bar? If you furnish proof of your admission to practice law in California, then you are legally exempt from the college-level courses required by the DRE. A photocopy of both sides of a California State Bar membership card will suffice as evidence of admission.

Each course is a minimum of 45 hours, for a total of 135 hours. Once you complete all 3 courses, you’ll have the proof of completion certificates that the DRE requires. [4]

Step 2: Complete and submit your exam application

Next, you’ll need to complete the application to take the California real estate exam. If you’re completing the application for the exam only, you can apply online or complete the Salesperson Examination Application (RE 400A) form.

If you’re filling out the combined application to take both the exam and obtain a license, then you can complete the Salesperson Exam/ License Application (RE 435). Either way, you’ll have to submit your application and include the $60 application fee, as well as proof of fulfillment of your education requirement. Don’t be surprised (or worried) if the review process takes between 2 to 6 weeks.

Step 3: Take (and pass) California’s real estate exam

After the DRE approves your exam application, you’re ready to schedule your licensing exam. You can use the eLicensing online system to select from available exam dates and sites.

What to bring to the exam: Be prepared

When the day comes for you to take your real estate licensing exam, the only thing you’ll need to be admitted is a valid form of photo identification. The following are the only forms of photo identification accepted:

Current state-issued driver’s license or DMV identification card

U.S. passport or passport issued by a foreign government

U.S. military identification card [6]

Here are a few of the items that you cannot bring into the exam room:

Backpack, briefcase, purse and /or wallet (don’t forget to remove your photo ID!)

Gum, food, and drinks

Keys, watch

Study materials, pens

Smart device, laptop, tablet

Personal calculator, cell phone

Don’t worry, basic calculators are provided for you to use during the exam. The possession of a cell phone, however, is strictly prohibited, even if you aren’t using it or you’re on break. There will either be individual lockers, a “personal belongings” table, or both available for storing your cell phone, calculator, and other prohibited items during the exam.

Did you know? The California real estate salesperson exam consists of 150 multiple choice questions and is three hours long. To pass, you’ll need to score 70% or higher. [7]

Where to take the exam: Exam centers

The DRE administers this computer-based test at the following exam centers in California:

Fresno

La Palma (Orange County)

Oakland

Sacramento

San Diego

According to real estate law as described by the California DRE, you are required to select a sponsoring brokerage if you plan to practice licensed real estate in California. [8] While you may obtain a real estate license even if you do not plan on being employed by a broker right away, you are not permitted to provide any services requiring a California real estate license until you are under the supervision of a licensed broker.

Ready to be hired by a real estate brokerage?

To select the right brokerage for you, here’s are three things to consider:

1. Brokerage culture and size

Some real estate salespeople prefer bigger brokerages with a national reach while others do better at a localized, boutique brokerage. Brokerages that focus on ultra-luxury real estate sales may be ideal for one person, while another real estate agent may prefer a brokerage dedicated to helping first-time homebuyers. Ultimately, it depends on your personal preferences and professional goals.

2. The commission split

For a new real estate agent, a fair commission split is between 50/50, where the real estate agent and broker get equal sums of money from a commission split, and 70/30, where the real estate agent receives a larger portion than the broker. The split is often determined by a firm’s size and the number of real estate salespeople that are overseen by the broker.

A good rule of thumb is this: If a firm offers you a commission split lower than 50/50 because you are a new real estate agent, keep looking for a brokerage.

3. The mentorship opportunities

When picking a brokerage, look for a firm that will set you up for success down the road by providing mentorship and training programs. Having that kind of professional support is especially important if you’re new to real estate!

3. The tech and marketing capabilities

Cutting-edge tools, technology, and market insights are more important than ever. Look for a brokerage that offers innovative agent services and the marketing prowess you need to maximize exposure for you and your clients’ listings.

Step 5: Apply for your California real estate license

You’ve passed your real estate licensing exam and chosen a sponsoring brokerage… what’s next? You’re ready to fill out the license application and submit it to the DRE for approval.

Just download your license application from the DRE’s eLicensing online system. When you submit the completed application, you’ll also be expected to include a $245 payment for the required fees and Live Scan fingerprints. [9]

The DRE will notify you when your application has been approved and your official license certificate is available online for printing. To print your certificate, you’ll log onto your free eLicensing account and choose the option to print your license certificate from the menu.

Your last step? Frame your certificate and display it proudly!

Exam / license paper application checklist

Before you gather the required salesperson documents, you should:

Read appropriate license instructions carefully (RE 435A or RE 436A).

List your legal name on the application.

Include the items listed below in your packet (check off each item as you assemble your packet).

Mail completed application package and fee. [10]

Required documents for the salesperson applicant:

RE 435 — Completed and signed by applicant.

Official transcripts or course completion certificates for Real Estate Principles, Real Estate Practice and/or one other required course. If previously submitted, you may disregard this last item.

License fee (Refer to RE 206 for current fees) – Cashiers’ check, check, or money order are accepted. If paying by credit card, see RE 909.

* Make 2 photocopies of the copy provided. After fingerprints are completed, the Live Scan operator will keep the original. You should return the second copy to the California DRE and keep the third copy for your records.

FAQs to help you kickstart your California real estate career

Now that you’ve learned how to get a real estate license in California, you’re ready to launch your real estate career. Still trying to decide if real estate is right for you? Keep reading for answers to prospective and new real estate agents’ most frequently asked questions.

The bottom line

Whether it’s tips on getting your real estate license in California or news about housing inventory across the nation, HousingWire is here for you for every step of your real estate journey. We provide the most up-to-date information and insight you need into the biggest home trends, changes in real estate, and more.

