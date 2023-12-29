7 best online real estate schools in California for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Choosing one of the best online real estate schools in California is your first step to joining our vibrant industry, and it’ll set you up for success for the state’s real estate exam. The state of California requires 135 hours of prelicensing coursework to become a licensed real estate salesperson. [1]

Our rigorous review of California real estate schools will help you evaluate each of the top platforms based on your budget, learning style, schedule and timeline for getting licensed. We want to empower you throughout your career. Your future in real estate starts here, and we’re here to guide you every step of the way.

*ACEABLE AGENT’S 92% PASS RATE IS STATE-SPECIFIC. Other pass rates listed are that schools national average pass rates.

The CE Shop Best online real estate school in California for independent learners Overall Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Enroll + SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 Overview The CE Shop assembles the most sought-after features in online learning and keeps it simple so you save money. With affordable prices across their prelicensing packages, The CE Shop also frequently offers discounted rates. Best for online-savvy, independent learners who can schedule their own study sessions and don’t want to be bothered with interactive or live classes with other students. The CE Shop is a great way to save money on your coursework and benefit from a solid, thoughtfully-designed set of online real estate courses. Course Options Go to The CE Shop – Use promo code HW30 to save 30% Pricing Education Type Starting at Main Package Features Upgrade Features Available Prelicensing $139 Coursework, Bundle including flashcards, glossary, study schedule, career resources & ebooks Exam prep package, Business Building Courses, first renewal CE package Continuing Education $75 All your required CE course hours to renew your license via online videos & learning platform Additional elective courses Exam Prep $135 Lesson breakdowns, simulated exams, readiness assessment, 24/7 access to support No need – everything’s included in the basic package Broker Licensing $115 Individual mandatory 45-hour courses Broker pre licensing Exam Prep package

Pros + Cons Pros: A free trial to try the course and platform Options to bundle prelicensing and continuing education courses Affordable pricing Cons: Limited instructor interaction

The CE Shop features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within the first 30 days if you haven’t completed more than 50% of the coursework. Pass or Don’t Pay: You’ll get the cost of the state license exam reimbursed if you don’t pass the first time. Exam Prep: Exam prep course for focused review of key material, personalized study recommendations based on readiness assessments, unlimited mock exams, and video webinars led by instructors. Student Support: Support is available from customer service agents seven days a week during daytime hours by email, phone, or live chat. Final Exam: The CE Shop offers online final exam proctoring nationally, but in California, the DRE administers the computer-based exam at exam centers throughout the state. Enroll + SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30

Colibri Real Estate Best online real estate school in California for career development Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Colibri Overview Colibri Real Estate offers some of the best online real estate courses in California. They shine because of its expertly designed online learning platform. With easy-to-use features to help you stay organized, you can easily stop and restart lessons, keep track of tasks and make a study schedule all in one place. You’ll not only have endless resources to complete your studies, Colibri Real Estate’s sleek platform will motivate you to leap into learning. Course Options Go to Colibri Pricing Education Type Starting at Main Package Features Upgrade Features Available Prelicensing $141 Coursework, Instructor Support, Study Guides & Coaching Videos Flashcards, Mock Exams, Review Guides, Readiness Assessment, Live Instructor Q&A & Exam Prep Sessions Continuing Education $69 All your required CE course hours to renew your license Additional elective courses Exam Prep $115 Simulated Exams, Flashcards, Audio Guides Live exam prep webinars, Q&A sessions Broker Licensing $319 225-Hour Broker Courses, e-books, online study discussion access, 1-year professional membership Printed textbook

Pros + Cons Pros: Thorough curriculum with practical insights A sleek and interactive online learning platform Courses available for all stages of your real estate career including continuing education and broker licensing Cons: No free trial Limited career resources

The CE Shop features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses or instructor-led livestream classes. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund if you cancel a self-paced course within 30 days, or within 24 hours of the start of a livestream course. Pass or Don’t Pay: Eligible on packages which include exam prep, Colibri will refund the cost of your course if you score 80% or higher on the simulated exams and don’t pass the state license exam the first time you take it. Exam Prep: Includes digital flashcards, mock exams, a readiness assessment, audio review guides, live Q&A sessions & six one-hour live webinars with instructors for targeted exam prep. Student Support: Instructors are available by phone on business days or by email. Final Exam: Colibri offers virtual final exam proctoring nationally, but in California, the DRE administers the computer-based exam at exam centers throughout the state. Enroll Now

OnlineEd Best online real estate school in California for professional memberships Overall Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5. Visit OnlineEd Overview The California Association of Realtors has partnered with OnlineEd’s learning platform to provide students with thoughtfully curated lessons, videos, and practice questions. This slower-paced platform with a simple design is perfect for those overwhelmed by excessive online features. Follow OnlineEd’s straightforward, clear, and easy-to-understand lessons with helpful feedback on review and practice questions. If you’re looking for an alternative to video-only coursework, study on-the-go with OnlineEd’s useful tablet and kindle-friendly lessons. Course Options Go to OnlineEd Pricing Course Type Starting at Main Package Features Upgrade Features Available Prelicensing $99 Coursework PDF & EPUB eBooks Exam prep, Instructor Support & Feedback, Printed Textbook, & Ethics CE Course Broker Licensing $299 Coursework, video lessons, online platform, printed textbook Individual elective courses Professional Development $150 Choose from variety of designations including luxury home specialist or REALTOR designations Individual courses

Pros + Cons Pros: Tablet-friendly course format for e-readers Access to professional membership resources Free interactive demo Cons: Limited instructor interaction Dated user interface on online platform No continuing education offerings

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online real estate courses. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment. Click here for an interactive demo of the California Association of Realtors prelicensing course Refund Policy: Get a full refund if you haven’t accessed the course within the first two days of enrolling, minus the cost of shipped textbooks, if any. Get a full refund minus a $40 fee if you haven’t accessed the course but more than two days have passed since you enrolled. Get a prorated refund based on the number of chapters you completed within 30 days. You’ll get no refund if you’ve completed more than 50% of the course online. Pass or Don’t Pay: Not available. Exam Prep: Exam prep course for focused review of key material and simulated exams. Student Support: Customer service support by phone and email Monday to Friday, email support may be delayed on weekends. Final Exam: Online final exam, OnlineEd does not offer exam proctoring , but in California, the DRE administers the computer-based exam at exam centers throughout the state. Enroll Now

Aceable Agent Best online real estate school in California for mobile learning Overall Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5. Visit Aceable Agent Overview Aceable Agent has perfected their unique course package offerings to give students what they want most first, and by making other features optional. Most prospective real estate agents prefer the convenience of self-paced online learning they can complete anywhere. Aceable Agent ensures you can conveniently access your course on your phone, tablet, and computer without compromising the ease of using their learning platform. If topics have you stuck on your own, Aceable Agent has you covered with one-on-one tutoring and live webinars and Q&A sessions with experts. Course Options Go to Aceable Agent Pricing Course Type Starting at Main Package Features Upgrade Features Available Prelicensing $179 PDF Coursework, Instructor Support via Email, and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee PrepAgent State Exam Prep including videos, audio lessons, flashcards, practice questions, ebooks, Live Tutoring, Webinars & Q&A Professional Development $79 Individual specialized online courses on a variety of topics Not Available

Pros + Cons Pros: Mobile friendly online learning platforms Engaging lessons with real-world applications Unique features such as 1-on-1 live tutoring Cons: No free trial No continuing education or broker licensing offered

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within the first 30 days. Pass or Don’t Pay: Pass the license exam within three tries or get reimbursed for the full price of your course. Exam Prep: Exam prep videos, 75 audio lessons, digital flashcards, more than 1600 practice questions, 100-page exam prep ebook, live webinars five times a week, live instructor Q&A sessions, 1-on-1 tutoring available. Student Support: Instructor support is available by email 7 days a week, customer support is available by email and phone Monday to Friday. Final Exam: Aceable Agent offers online final exam proctoring nationally (but an exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of California.) Enroll Now

Kaplan Real Estate Education Best online real estate school in California for various learning types Overall Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5. Visit Kaplan Overview Kaplan Real Estate’s two great strengths are its long standing reputation as a real estate education giant, and its commitment to providing users with tons of options. Kaplan is the only national real estate school providing courses in three formats – online OnDemand through work-at-your-pace videos, Live Online classes with expert instructors, and home study programs through text work. Perfect for every learning style, they equip their real estate courses with helpful interactive tools and offer schooling across your entire real estate career, making them a one-stop-shop education provider. Course Options Go to Kaplan Pricing Course Type Starting at Main Package Features Upgrade Features Available Prelicensing $179 Coursework, Access to basic exam prep materials, choose between OnDemand, Online Live Classes, Home Study formats Question banks, Interactive online study groups, Live Career Coaching Sessions Continuing Education $59 All your required CE course hours to renew your license in OnDemand & Home Study formats Additional elective courses Exam Prep $29 Audio study guide or real estate math course Mock exams, live study sessions, exam prep videos, flashcards Professional Development $299 Business building courses online video training Live online coaching sessions

Pros + Cons Pros: Thorough curriculum with practical insights A sleek and interactive online learning platform Courses available for all stages of your real estate career including continuing education and broker licensing Cons: No free trial Limited career resources

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses, instructor-led livestream classes, or home study text-based courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund if you cancel any course within the first 30 days. Pass or Don’t Pay: Not Available. Exam Prep: Exam prep course for focused review of key material, practice question bank, customizable quizzes, performance tracker, mock exams, interactive online study group. Student Support: National and state-specific subject matter experts are available via email and will reply to your question within a business day. Final Exam: Kaplan offers virtual final exam proctoring nationally, but in California, the DRE administers the computer-based exam at exam centers throughout the state. Enroll Now

RealEstateU Best online real estate school in California for students on a budget Overall Rating: 3 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5. Visit Real EstateU Overview RealEstateU is perfect if you aren’t willing to wait – you’re geared up to get started now. If you’re not new to online learning, you’re comfortable learning independently and can organize your own study schedule, there’s no time to waste with RealEstateU. There isn’t a cartful of extra features to distract you, just comprehensive audio lessons accompanied by useful visuals and infographics to help the information to stick. RealEstateU often offers sale pricing on their packages, so you aren’t paying extra for what you need. Course Options Go to RealEstateU Pricing Course Type Starting at Main Package Features Upgrade Features Available Prelicensing $149 Audio lessons and infographic study materials Exam prep study guide, focused lessons and 13 mock exams Exam Prep $125 Practice exam questions, 13 simulated exams, exam prep lessons All included in the basic package

Pros + Cons Pros: Affordable starting packages Career resources such as an Agent Success Course Unique features such as visual infographics for comprehensive lesson and study guides Cons: No free trial Limited instructor interaction Limited interactive online platform features

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: One year from the date of enrollment. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within 30 days if you have completed less than 50% of your course. Pass or Don’t Pay: Not available. Exam Prep: Focused study exam guide, practice questions, 13 mock exams. Student Support: Instructor and customer support available by email 7 days a week. Final Exam: Online final course exam. An exam proctor is not required to complete your prelicensing final exam by the state of California. Enroll Now

California Realty Training Best online real estate school in California for local expertise Overall Rating: 4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5. Visit California Realty Overview If you plan on starting a real estate career in California, you’ll find carefully crafted insider knowledge from CA Realty Training’s course offerings. Their lessons are engaging, filled with so much relevant and useful tips you’ll feel empowered to start your real estate career right away. Their online platform was designed specifically with student feedback, and they offer in-person classes across the state for anyone who needs extra clarity with coursework. Course Options Go to California Realty Pricing Course Type Starting at Main Package Features Upgrade Features Available Prelicensing $155 Digital text-based Coursework, flashcards, 1500+ practice test questions, unlimited test variations & exams Live Training Videos, 3-Month Access to Live Courses led by California Real Estate Agents Continuing Education $59 45-Hour Package, Online Quizzes & Final Exams None needed – your course and exam prep materials all in one place Exam Prep $50 Flashcards, 1500+ practice test questions, unlimited test variations, and exams broken down by category Video or live exam crash course Broker Licensing $270 Coursework, ebooks Video lessons, printed textbooks

Pros + Cons Pros: Comprehensive courses designed with instructor knowledge and student feedback Knowledgeable instructors specific California-based expertise Free trial to try out the course and platform Cons: No bundling of prelicensing and continuing education courses available

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online course, self-paced video on-demand online course, instructor-led livestream online or in-person courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment and the option to extend an additional six months for $25. Refund Policy: Get a full refund within the first two weeks if you haven’t completed more than two-thirds of the online course. Get a full refund before your third class if you attend in-person classes. Pass or Don’t Pay: Receive a full refund on your course if you failed the license exam on your first try within five days of scoring 80% or higher on five CA Realty Training mock exams. Exam Prep: Flashcards, more than 1500 practice questions, unlimited practice tests, simulated exams with focus areas for targeted studying, crash course videos. Student Support: 24/7 access to a student portal with instructor, current student and alumni support, plus customer support via chat, phone, and email during the week. Final Exam: Online final course exam. An exam proctor is not required to complete your pre licensing final exam by the state of California. Enroll Now

Methodology: How we chose the best online real estate schools in California

Your trust is important to us. It’s why we work to earn it by sharing exactly how we rate the schools on our list. First, we evaluate the following must-haves:

Course offerings and curriculum comprehensiveness

Instructor quality and qualifications

Student support services

User reviews and ratings

Pass rates on licensing exams

Pricing and affordability

Next, we find the features that make each school stand out to prospective real estate agents like you. You get a first-look account of schools’ online platforms and how they’ll work on your commute or alongside your busy schedule. We find ways you can save money, time, or both by finding refund policies, money-back guarantees and pass guarantees. We jump through all the hoops so all that’s left for you to do is sign up.

Frequently asked questions

The full picture: best online real estate schools in California

Finding the best online real estate schools in California is the first step to your empowering real estate career. With so many online real estate courses in California at your disposal, you have the freedom to customize your education to fit your schedule and career goals.

We’ve taken the guesswork out of choosing the best California real estate school, and now it’s your turn. Use our guide as a launchpad to your dream career, and let the schools on our list fuel your success.

We’ve rounded up the links and sites you’ll be frequenting most as a prospective real estate agent for the most up-to-date information on obtaining your license, choosing a school, and other requirements in California.