Rapattoni’s MLS services are being restored following cyber attack

Rapattoni, the multiple listings service software provider that was crippled in a cyber attack earlier this month, is back online in multiple markets.

Service is expected to be restored to all of Rapattoni’s clients by the end of the day, sources told HousingWire.

The outage, which has disrupted agents’ workflow since the attack on Aug. 9, impacted an estimated 5% of agents across the country.

The cyber attack left real estate agents unable to add or remove listings, update statuses or access key information about other members.

Emails and phone calls to Rapattoni, which powered MLSs in 12 markets, were not returned Wednesday.

The MLS of the San Francisco Association of Realtors has been up and running since 9 a.m. this morning, said Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR.

The Lynchburg Association of Realtors told members that core services were restored on Tuesday, though not all features had been back online. Service was also restored for real estate agents in Indiana and Cincinnati as well, sources said.

Rapattoni’s services provide agents with a single sign-on portal, granting access to tools such as ShowingTime, Cloud CMA and iMapp.

During the outage, agents, MLSs and brokerages came up with solutions to weather the storm.

Last Friday, eXp Realty rolled out a solution in collaboration with Northstar, one of the nation’s largest MLSs, to get its listings online. The company was able to help its 4,000 agents that were impacted by the attack.

The Multiple Listing Service of Greater Cincinnati (Cincymls), for example, already announced in a Facebook post that it had selected another vendor, Perchwell, for its MLS services, and would be using Rapattoni for reading purposes only. However, Cincymls had started to look into Perchwell long before the cyberattack, association leaders said.

The MLS of the San Francisco Association of Realtors started working with Zenlist, which is helping them put together a mobile app. Other sources said that they were looking into Corelogic‘s Matrix MLS.