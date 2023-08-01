Rachel Swann’s top performing team jumps to Coldwell Banker

The Swann Group, led by Rachel Swann, has joined Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California from Compass.

The five-person team is known for its luxury property business in San Francisco and in Northern California’s wine country. Swann’s team closed $101 million in sales volume in 2022, according to America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking on RealTrends. It ranked 90th in sales volume among small teams nationwide.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Coldwell Banker for the continued expansion of our team. As we grow, we wanted to partner with a brand that had the infrastructure, footprint and brand presence to support us and our clients without disruption,” said Swann in a statement.

This move will allow The Swann Group, with more than $500 million in sales over the past decade, to work closely with other Coldwell Banker offices, including local franchises as the group grows based on client migration patterns.

Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, added:

“The Swann Group is one of the definitive leaders in the Northern California market, and we are so proud to welcome them to Coldwell Banker,” said Lane. “Teams like Rachel’s are consistently making the move to Coldwell Banker to leverage our strong infrastructure, marketing support, and resonance that our brand has with consumers.”