PunchList USA names chief product and data officer 

PunchListUSA, a real estate technology platform digitizing home inspection data, has named Stefan Pampulov as its chief product and data officer. The firm is growing rapidly to offer instant repair estimates and scale through process automation.

Pampulov will be responsible for the development of PunchListUSA’s proprietary products, data infrastructure, home lifecycle services, and predictive pricing models, according to the firm.

“I look forward to building our data infrastructure and accelerating our product roadmap to make home services more intelligent, accessible, and hassle-free for homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals,” Pampulov said in a statement.

Pampulov comes to PunchList USA with two decades of experience in real estate data strategy and product development. He most recently served as Black Knight‘s vice president of product development and innovation, a position he held for more than three years.

His past roles include chief product and operations officer at Collateral Analytics, a firm he founded in 2009 and was later acquired by Black Knight in 2020. He also held the role of senior vice president and director of valuation at New City Corporation.

Originally founded in 2018 as a contractor services company serving real estate agents in Charleston, South Carolina, PunchListUSA is now focused on intuitive online ordering, tracking and pricing transparency for homeowners, brokers and institutional investors.

In 2022, the firm secured an oversubscribed $39 million Series A funding round, bringing the total equity capital to $49 million since its inception.

While home inspection is regarded as one of the traditional analogy industries, the platform uses proprietary technology and property data to deliver home repair, renovation and lifecycle services through process automation and direct integration, according to its website.

The platform currently holds a five-year exclusive agreement with Pillar to Post, one of the largest home inspection services providers in the nation, to offer customers instant repair estimates.