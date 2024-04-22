Proof introduces new product to enhance security in online notarization

Remote online notarization (RON) platform Proof, formerly known as Notarize, has launched Proof Certificates, which aims to enhance certainty and security surrounding the identity of online notaries.

A digital certificate is like a unique private key assigned to an individual and enables notaries to digitally sign a document using cryptography. If a digital certificate falls into the wrong hands, however, it can lead to fraud and potentially significant financial losses and liability. Proof’s Digital Certificates aim to mitigate these risks, with notaries gaining the ability to “lock” their digital certificates.

According to a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) report, false records constitute the second most costly type of identity fraud in the U.S., causing $45 billion in fraudulent activity each year.

“Proof is the only notarization platform that is trusted by Adobe, because we’re issuing certificates that meet an incredibly high security standard. Proof documents have a legal identity that you can instantly trust,” Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof, said in a statement.

“Rather than rubbing a document in hopes of feeling someone’s identity through a raised seal like an ancient mystic, a digital document provides cryptographic evidence that this was signed by the notary and the notary seal is real.”

Proof Certificates will only be issued to notaries once their identity has been thoroughly verified. Notarizations signed with Proof align with WebTrust standards. Additionally, Proof Certificates will be instantly recognizable as they will display a green checkmark in Adobe Reader.

Starting in May, Proof Certificates will be rolled out to every independent notary within its network at no cost. These certificates are natively integrated within the Proof Platform and will be issued seamlessly during a notary’s registration to the network. In the months to come, Proof Certificates will be deployed across the entire company network as existing members migrate when their certificates expire and are renewed.