RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

FinanceMortgage

Private mortgage insurance industry boomed in 2020

In all, PMI supported $600 billion in mortgage originations

Private mortgage insurance helped over 2 million low downpayment borrowers secure mortgage financing in 2020, a 53% increase from 2019, according to data from the government sponsored entities. The private mortgage insurance industry also supported $600 billion in mortgage originations.

The result was approximately $1.3 trillion in outstanding mortgages with active private mortgage insurance coverage by year’s end.

Members of the mortgage insurance industry worked closely with federal policymakers, industry groups, and consumer organizations to support homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lindsey Johnson, the president of industry trade group U.S. Mortgage Insurers. The mortgage insurance industry also updated its guides and processes to align with the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the GSEs’ policies to implement nationwide forbearance programs.

“The record-high volume in 2020 means that more families were able to become homeowners and existing homeowners were able to reduce their monthly mortgage payments by taking advantage of historically low refinance rates,” Johnson said.

In 2020, nearly 60% of purchase loans backed by mortgage insurers went to first-time homebuyers, more than 40% went to borrowers with incomes below $75,000, and the average loan amount with MI was approximately $290,000.

How servicers can stay ahead of Biden’s potential regulatory changes

Among the unknowns servicers face in 2021 are changes that could affect lender-placed insurance (LPI). Servicers must have the flexibilities in place to keep up with the latest changes to remain compliant and efficient while still providing an optimal borrower experience.

Presented by: Proctor Loan Protector

Approximately 65% of the new volume was for new purchases, while 35% was for refinance loans. By 2020’s end, USMI members held more than $6.3 billion in excess of capital requirements set by the GSEs, allowing the industry to support lenders and borrowers over the past year, Johnson said.

“The private MI industry was able to serve as a source of strength through the COVID-19 pandemic and support a record number of borrowers because of the enhancements made by the industry – including increased capital and operational requirements,” Johnson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the significant racial and economic disparities in the U.S. housing market, as well as the need to increase access to affordable mortgage options.”

In a recent interview, Johnson and Claudia Merkle, CEO of USMI member National MI, discussed the record volume in the private MI market while noting two key factors to success: a plethora of first-time homebuyers coming into the market, and low interest rates, which helped fuel the strong mortgage market momentum in 2020.

“[The first time homebuyers] have good credit but struggle to put 20% down on their first house,” Merkle said. “Private MI is a great fit for them.”

Mortgage insurance is required on all FHA loans, but the cost varies. Private mortgage insurance is only required if a buyer makes a down payment under 20%, but even then, not always. If a lender does require PMI, buyers can cancel the policy once there’s 20% equity in your home. Freddie Mac estimates that PMI costs around $30 to $70 per month on conventional mortgages. 

With FHA loans, the premium depends on the loan balance and down payment size. In some cases, home owners can cancel an FHA mortgage insurance after 11 years.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

MMI fund
Renters, and Biden’s $15,000 homebuyer tax credit

If Biden’s $15,000 tax credit were to pass, a potential 9.3 million renters could be transitioned in to homeownership at a sustainable rate over time.

Mar 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Closeup house model over the Sale representative offer the house price list and condition for house purchase or rental on the working space table in new house,Moving and House Hunting concept
These brokerages topped the Real Trends 500 in 2020

The hotly anticipated Real Trends 500 ranking breaks out the top brokerages of 2020 by transaction side and sales volume. Here’s who topped the list.

Mar 25, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please