Pretium Partners inks deal with Hunter Point Capital

Pretium Partners, one of the nation’s largest investors in nonagency residential mortgages, announced the signing Tuesday of a strategic partnership with Hunter Point Capital (HPC) that is designed to support Pretium’s long-term growth.

The deal gives HPC a minority investment stake in Pretium, which has more than $50 billion in assets under management and is the largest owner-operator of single-family rental (SFR) homes in the U.S. Its has 90,000-plus rental homes in its portfolio, with more than half in Sun Belt markets like Florida, Georgia and Texas, according to SFR Analytics.

“During a time of significant growth and consolidation in the alternative asset management industry, HPC’s investment advances many of our top growth initiatives and strengthens our ability to capitalize on the compelling opportunities we see in the residential and credit markets,” Jonathan Pruzan, president of Pretium Partners, said in a statement.

“The persistent undersupply of homes coupled with the disruption in the banking landscape will offer significant investment potential for the foreseeable future.”

Pretium has about 4,400 employees and owns assets in 30 markets across the country. Within the past year, it has announced two other major deals to expand its presence in the investment home market.

In June 2023, the firm acquired 4,000 finished and unfinished homes from builder D.R. Horton in a transaction valued at $1.5 billion. In early February 2024, it announced that it had raised $1 billion with the intent of purchasing built-to-rent properties.

“Pretium’s strategic focus and execution have accelerated its growth into a multi-strategy firm with a national presence and an expanding opportunity set,” Avi Kalichstein, CEO and co-founder of HPC, said in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the talented team at Pretium as the firm builds on its success and expands its platform.”