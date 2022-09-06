Prepare for 2023 with these HousingWire Annual panels

Setting your sights on the future is important for any business owner, agent or loan officer looking to find success in the ever-changing housing market. At HousingWire Annual, plenty of speakers and panels will be looking ahead to 2023 and discussing the trends and changes that all industry professionals should be anticipating.

The Future of Marketing panel on Oct. 3rd will feature Rick Webster, Lender Price, Amy Moses, Escrow Tab, Sara Holtz, ICE Mortgage Technology and Cory Jo Vasquez, Realty ONE Group. Everything from social media and marketing to different generations of homebuyers will be covered during the panel. Webster recently told HousingWire in a Q&A interview that he thinks the future of marketing will hold advancements for data, audience building and paid advertising.

The Future of Lending sponsored session on Oct. 4th will feature Dave Savage and Alex Kutsishin both of Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang. This session is sponsored by Sales Boomerang. The two speakers will discuss the technology platforms that loan officers need to bring their work into the 21st century. They’ll share their tips on how to grab a bigger piece of the market when backed by powerful technology.

The Future of Title panel on Oct. 4th includes Pat Stone, Williston Financial Group, Heather Siegel, Qualia, Marcus Hunt, Southern Oak Title and Rachel Luna, Patriot Title Co. These industry professionals will discuss the direction of the industry, specifically breaking down the future trends in mergers and acquisitions, and they’ve got decades of combined experience to inform the conversation. One panelist, Rachel Luna, is soon to be featured in the October/November issue of the HousingWire Magazine for her groundbreaking work in the Title industry. She owns one of the largest boutique title firms in the country and blazes the trail for future female leaders in the industry.

