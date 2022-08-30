Heather Siegel to speak at HW Annual Oct. 4

Between a rise in M&A activity to a surge in tech adoption, the title sector is one to watch as we head into the rest of 2022 and beyond. From where technology is making an impact in the space to the nuances in state and federal laws, this panel focused on “The Future of Title” is one you don’t want to miss at HW Annual. We’re excited to have Heather Siegel, account manager at Qualia, on the panel as she taps into her deep experience in how both lenders as well as title and escrow companies operate.

The panel is also made up of Pat Stone, chairman and CEO of Williston Financial Group, Marcus Hunt, co-founder and attorney at South Oak Title and Title Success Solutions, and Rachel Luna, agency development manager at Patriot Title Co. The panel will be moderated by HW Media’s own Allison LaForgia. In anticipation of the event, Siegel sat down with HousingWire to share her excitement and discuss the future of housing.

HousingWire: Why are you excited to speak at HousingWire Annual 2022?

Heather Siegel: I’m excited to speak at HousingWire because it is one of the main publications I read when drinking my coffee in the morning and wanting to learn about the state of the industry. It is going to be a blast to be around others in this industry and talk about the challenges, opportunities and what’s to come.

HousingWire: What are the biggest benefits to attending in-person conferences and events after two years of remote work and video conferences?

Heather Siegel: Though I have loved working remotely, there is nothing like meeting people in person, especially at conferences. I noticed at conferences this past spring that there was a fantastic buzz and energy — you can create friendships and partnerships so much more quickly in just a few days than trying to engage with someone remotely. I like to get to know people on a different level — who are they, what are they passionate about, what their families are like? These are things you don’t easily learn in remote meetings and this is why conferences are so impactful and irreplaceable.

HousingWire: You’re speaking on the “Future of Title” panel at HW Annual, what do you think the future holds for title companies?

Heather Siegel: I think that, like many in the real estate industry, title has historically been “behind the times” technologically — until the COVID-19 pandemic, when I saw a huge shift. It was amazing to see how ingenious and resilient a lot of these title companies became as they knew they were essential to continuing business as usual but accommodating the rapidly changing environment we were in. Title companies were hosting curbside closings, they were starting to offer e-closings where possible — it was just an enormously quick shift. With this in mind, I think that title companies have previously been in the background of people’s minds when buying or selling a house. With these changes and the incredible focus on marrying technology and customer service, I think that is going to change.

HousingWire: What is the one takeaway that you hope attendees learn about title?

Heather Siegel: Like I mentioned above, title companies have historically lived in the background, but the truth is that they are essential to every real estate closing in the United States. Title companies are now taking the helm in coordinating all parties for more secure and centralized communication, and buyers and sellers are now seeing them at the forefront and how integral they are to ensuring an on-time closing experience. It’s been great to see!

HousingWire: Anything else you’d like to add?

Heather Siegel: I am just thrilled to meet everyone at the conference, and I’ve never been to Scottsdale, so really excited about the beautiful location and exploring a new city!

Join us at HW Annual for the content, connections and insights you need to win in this environment. To register, go here. And remember, HW+ members receive 50% off their registration!