Rick Webster to speak at HW Annual Oct. 3

Marketing is a quickly evolving field, especially in the housing market. “The Future of Marketing” panel, which includes Rick Webster, chief marketing officer at Lender Price, will take a deep dive into industry trends and the marketing advancements that everyone can look forward to.

Below, Webster talks with HousingWire to share his excitement for HW Annual, and some of the topics he expects to learn more about at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit.

HousingWire: Why are you excited to speak at HousingWire Annual 2022?

Rick Webster: HousingWire always puts on some of the best shows in the industry. This will be my second time speaking at an HW event, so I’m super excited to share some insights around the future of marketing with some awesome speakers and collaborate with my peers.

HousingWire: What are the biggest benefits to attending in-person conferences and events after two years of remote work and video conferences?

Rick Webster: Although I’m happy we had the technology to connect everyone over the last two years, I truly feel in-person events offer the best experience for attendees. They are much more personal in my opinion, and I think people are simply ready to get back to interacting and communicating face-to-face. The conversations tend to be free-flowing and more natural. I’m a people person at heart, so interacting with folks outside of the laptop is way more energizing and fun for me personally.

HousingWire: You are speaking on the ‘Future of Marketing’ panel, so in a few words, what do you think the future holds for marketing, specifically in the housing industry?

Rick Webster: As most marketers know, the marketing landscape continues to evolve. With that said, I think we will see advancements in the following areas:

Data : How data is gathered, segmented and leveraged

: How data is gathered, segmented and leveraged Audience Building : New platforms and services will come online to help marketers go beyond common channels to get products in front of more people.

: New platforms and services will come online to help marketers go beyond common channels to get products in front of more people. Reporting : AI and automation will likely provide marketers with even deeper insights on performance and audience.

: AI and automation will likely provide marketers with even deeper insights on performance and audience. Personalization : Marketers should be thinking about how they can provide a personalized and tailored experience for customers interacting with their brand.

: Marketers should be thinking about how they can provide a personalized and tailored experience for customers interacting with their brand. Paid Advertising: Younger marketers entering our space will bring knowledge of the latest digital marketing strategies. Look for the housing industry to leverage similar tactics used in ad agencies.

However, with the refinance boom behind us now, and cost becoming more of a factor, I also think it’s important for marketers to continue thinking about strategies that are cost-effective. Strategies that are still impactful and well-balanced across paid, earned and owned channels.

Content is still king in our industry. Building relationships will become even more important than ever in 2023, and getting back to the basics should be looked at in our current environment.

HousingWire: What are you most interested in learning more about from the other Marketing Leader Success panels?

Rick Webster: Although I’ve been doing this for a few years now, I always enjoy learning from others and gaining fresh perspectives. Marketers should never stop learning, so I’m excited to learn additional insight from others on a wide array of topics, especially around content generation and overall marketing strategies going into 2023.

HousingWire: Anything else you’d like to add?

Rick Webster: Hoping to see everyone at the conference. It’s the one you don’t want to miss.

