Dana Wade on 2020’s Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund

FHA’s Dana Wade discusses the FHA’s newly released annual report, which analyzes the financial status of the MMI fund for fiscal year 2020.

A proven way to increase underwriting capacity

Collateral underwriting turn times have been slowing as new guidelines and documentation processes add to an already-long appraisal review process.

Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life

As lenders close a record-breaking year, the opportunity to develop lifetime relationships with your mortgage customers has never been greater.

David Brickman to step down from Freddie Mac

Just weeks before Biden's administration is sworn into office, Freddie Mac CEO will step down as head of the government sponsored enterprise.

People Movers

People movers: Opendoor, Offerpad, Waterstone Mortgage, Planet Home Lending

Here's the latest on the business professionals making waves in real estate and mortgage

Starting off this week’s people mover announcements, Opendoor announced another executive-level hire, naming Andrew Low Ah Kee as its new president.

Low Ah Kee joins the Opendoor executive team to help drive operations across the company, especially as it expands into new markets and deepens its product offerings. Prior to joining Opendoor, he served as chief operating officer at GoDaddy where he led a global team of more than 7,500 teammates and played a role in nearly quadrupling the company’s sales. Low Ah Kee also held roles at KKR Capstone and Boston Consulting Group.

Offerpad also announced new hires on its executive team, appointing David Connelly as its new chief growth officer and Ben Aronovitch as its new chief legal officer. 

Connelly, who previously worked at Citigroup, and Aronovitch, who previously worked at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, bring decades of combined real estate expertise. This includes stints at companies such as American Express, Coupang, DoorDash, GoDaddy, Morgan Stanley and Pulte Homes. In their new roles, Connelly will be responsible for launching new revenue channels, assisting with capital markets opportunities and helping to lead strategic partnerships for the company, while Aronovitch will lead the company’s legal, compliance and risk management functions.

Moving to the mortgage side of the housing market, Waterstone Mortgage Corporation named Jeff McGuiness as the new president and CEO. 

McGuiness brings more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage lending space to the company, most recently serving as the chief sales officer at Embrace Home Loans. He has also held roles at Lenders One, Aurora Bank and CitiMortgage.

As president and CEO of Waterstone Mortgage, he is charged with overseeing all aspects of the company’s business and corporate functions.

Planet Home Lending rounds out this week’s People Mover announcements, tapping Michele Kryczkowski as senior vice president, national fulfillment. 

Kryczkowski brings experience with wholesale, correspondent and retail to her new position, and most recently, she worked at First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., where she managed national operations for the company’s wholesale and non-delegated correspondent channels.

In her new role, she is tasked with expanding the growth of Planet’s fulfillment unit supporting distributed retail sales channels.

