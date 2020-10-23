People movers: Opendoor, Incenter, LRES

Kicking off people movers for the week, Opendoor announced it hired a new chief investment officer, naming Daniel Morillo to lead the iBuyer’s pricing and data science efforts.

As chief investment officer, Morillo will oversee the strategy and development of the company’s pricing capabilities, as well as its data science initiative, tapping into his experience in risk, modeling and asset management at some of the world’s biggest investment companies to help grow Opendoor.

In his most recent role, Morillo was the managing director and head of equity quantitative research at Citadel, where he was responsible for the research and analytics that underlie much of the firm’s equities platform.

Moving to the appraisal industry, Incenter Appraisal Management (IAM) announced it appointed Mark Walser as its new executive vice president, where he will be responsible for strategy, business development, marketing, operations, partnerships, and maintaining and growing its national network of 10,000-plus experienced appraisers.

Walser brings more than 12 years of senior-level experience in sales, technology and operations for appraisal management companies to the position, and more recently in his career, he has served as a key contributor to the growth of several industry-leading AMCs from regional to national organizations.

Rounding out the hiring announcements for this week, LRES Corporation, a real estate appraisal, valuations, HOA, commercial trustee services and REO asset management company, has promoted Cassie Vega to senior director of client experience, bringing more than 12 years of experience in the valuation space to the position.

In Vega’s new position, she is tasked with building and maintaining successful client relationships from inception through ongoing account servicing.

