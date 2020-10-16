People movers: Amherst, Notarize, Zillow Group

The Amherst Group, a real estate investment, development and operating firm, announced another executive-level appointment, hiring Gillian Sutton Cho as chief operating officer of investment management.

In her new position, she is responsible for all investor-facing services and operations, and for growing assets under management for all Amherst strategies. She is also tasked with delivering the company’s investment platform to a broader audience.

Before joining Amherst, Cho served as the chief operating officer of Crow Holdings where she was responsible for building the corporate infrastructure to facilitate growth and engaged in business development and capital raising activities.

Claire Cormier Thielke has been named to Zillow Group’s board of directors, bringing a strong background in operations, innovation and real estate financing to the board.

Currently, Thielke serves as managing director of Hines, a global real estate investment, development and management firm, where she is in charge of acquisitions, development and new business generation in the Asia Pacific region. She has also served as chief operating officer of investment management for Hines, and is a member of Stanford University’s adjunct faculty.

“Claire’s board appointment will be instrumental in guiding and propelling the company through its evolution to Zillow 2.0,” said Lloyd Frink, Zillow co-founder, executive chairman and president.

Sanjeev Banerji joins the Notarize team as its new vice president of engineering, bringing more than 20 years of experience from the start-up world to the online notarization company.

Upon joining the company, Banerji plans to build a team that creates compelling and sustainable product offerings. Banerji has also held engineering leadership roles at Endeca, an e-commerce search engine, and data platform Delphix.