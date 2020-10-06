Orchard launches platform that digitizes home-buying process

Home buying and selling marketplace Orchard announced the launch of a digital platform, Orchard Dashboard, that enables homeowners to manage the entire real estate transaction in one place.

“The traditional way of buying and selling a home has barely evolved over the last 50 years,” Court Cunningham, CEO and cofounder of Orchard, said in a release. “The experience is almost entirely offline, requires the customer to coordinate between five different parties, and causes unnecessary confusion and stress.”

Orchard Dashboard is available in all of Orchard’s markets, the company said in a release.

“The Orchard Dashboard simplifies the process by providing a transparent, easy-to-use online platform where they can manage their entire experience, and easily get answers for any questions they have along the way,” Cunningham said.

Features of Orchard Dashboard include easy-to-sign documents, real-time feedback from potential buyers who toured the home, the ability to share the listing across social media, 3D home tours and access to an online mortgage application that can be filled out in minutes.

“Homeowners and buyers tell us clearly every day: they want a simpler home purchase and selling experience — like on Amazon or Carvana. As a customer-first technology company, we’re thrilled to be leading the way in the industry to deliver a better solution to the biggest financial decision of people’s lives,” Cunningham said.

About a month ago, Orchard closed on a $69 million Series C round led by Revolution Growth. Over the next year, Orchard said it plans to launch new products and expand in new markets, which includes “significant hiring.”

Over the summer, Orchard announced it would begin reaching into the lending business, with Orchard Home Loans.