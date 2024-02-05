What servicers need to know going into 2024
MortgagePeople Movers

OneTrust Home Loans hires former Newrez executive as CEO

Dallas-based OneTrust Home Loans brought on James Hecht as its CEO to spearhead the company’s various mortgage lending divisions. As a result, co-founders Josh Erskine and Shane Erskine will be pivoting to the roles of CEO and president at Warp Speed Holdings, respectively. 

In a statement, Hecht expressed his enthusiasm about joining OneTrust Home Loans.

“The company has a strong, sophisticated foundation that is well beyond its current size and rivals some of the largest mortgage lenders in the country, offering incredible opportunities for originators to grow their business using tools that include all the standard loan products in addition to true portfolio products and a leading construction lending platform,” Hecht said.

Before joining OneTrust Home Loans, Hecht served as head of production and executive vice president for national retail lending at Newrez, formerly known as Caliber Home Loans.

Throughout his career, he has held various executive positions at high-profile companies such as Stearns Lending and Bank of America, where he launched a major joint venture with homebuilders. Hecht has a reputation for building high-performing teams and driving production growth, the company’s news release states. 

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately owned firm that is an approved lender and servicer of Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loan products.

