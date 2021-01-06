Offerpad expands services through homebuilder partner

iBuyer Offerpad has made its services available through Maronda Homes, a homebuilder in Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia. This is the first of the company’s strategic homebuilder partners to offer the services to new-construction customers, and they’re starting with the Florida market.

As a partner in Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance program, Maronda Homes will offer homebuyers listing and direct sale products when purchasing a new build. These include Offerpad’s concierge service and back-up cash offer.

“We’re always focused on streamlining processes for both home sellers and our homebuilder partners. Extending our Real Estate Solutions Center to our partners and new construction-buying home sellers allows us to do more for them both,” said Kyle Rush, national director of Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance.

“Providing choice, certainty and convenience is our goal at Offerpad,” Rush said. “We look forward to offering that more fully by starting with Maronda in the sprawling Orlando, Tampa, Port St. Lucie, and Melbourne areas of Florida, and extending those benefits to our other partners in the near future.”

Offerpad and Maronda Homes have partnered in over 50 communities throughout Florida. Offerpad said that home purchases through Maronda Homes have more than tripled, and the company is widening its service area to meet the builder’s needs. The iBuyer said that listing options will also be available to Offerpad’s other homebuilder partners and their buyers over the next few months.

How to prevent wire fraud while increasing production

Comparing Q2 vs Q3 2020, FundingShield found a 30% increase in fraud/risk exposure in CPL errors and issues.

Presented by: FundingShield

“Throughout our collaboration with Offerpad, we’ve been better equipped to provide relief and certainty for our homebuyers in need of selling their home in order to close on their beautiful new build,” Maronda Homes President Scott Howard said. “Now with another option for them to choose from, we look forward to seeing even more people through streamlined back-to-back buying and selling experiences.”

Additionally, when buying from Maronda Homes, existing homeowners will now have the option to partner with Offerpad to list their home.

In October, Offerpad announced its partnership with global and domestic relocation solutions and mobility program management organization Aires after Keller Williams‘ iBuying service, Keller Offers, ended its exclusive relationship with Offerpad in June.