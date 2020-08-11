Offerpad expands iBuying in Central Florida

Offerpad announced on Tuesday the expansion of its Real Estate Solutions Center into Port St. Lucie, Florida, as the first iBuyer in the region. The company resumed making cash offers in different parts of the country on May 8.

Through the Real Estate Solutions Center, a home is evaluated by the company’s real estate experts and Offerpad’s data-driven real estate platform. Within 24 hours, the homeowner will be presented an Offerpad cash offer, along with additional exclusive selling options. Those options include selling the home instantly to Offerpad or partnering with Offerpad to list the home.

This is the sixth Florida market where the company is now live since it began iBuying in Florida in 2015, operating in Citrus Ridge, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Sebastian, Stuart and Vero Beach.

“We’ve had a significant amount of seller interest to widen our Orlando coverage area for quite some time,” Vaughn Stewart, Offerpad’s Orlando market director, said in a statement. “Port St. Lucie is known for quality homes that are typically located in quiet neighborhoods and surrounded by beautiful scenery – we are confident that our stress-free way to sell a home will be welcomed by homeowners.”

For consumers interested in new construction, Offerpad has partnered with Beazer Homes, Maronda Homes, Meritage Homes, and Pulte Homes, to name a few. Homebuyers and sellers interested in pursuing new construction with one of Offerpad’s builder partners receive exclusive benefits such as selecting the closing date of their current home to align with the close of the new build, up to nine months out, the company said.

Homebuyers and sellers are also able to take advantage of Offerpad’s Extended Stay program, allowing the seller to remain in the home five days past the close of escrow.

In June, Keller Williams announced that its iBuying solution, Keller Offers, was no longer in an exclusive agreement with Offerpad.

According to the company, this allowed Keller Offers to expand with more funding partners, giving consumers more choice and competitive offers.