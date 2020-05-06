Offerpad to begin extending offers on Friday

Offerpad has announced it will resume extending cash offers for properties on Friday and homebuyers and agents can start to request offers on their homes in the more than 800 cities it operates in.

The iBuyer has implemented a newly developed health and safety plan in conjunction with HealthyVerify and said home sellers can expect a contactless experience throughout the entire home-selling process.

“The procedures, specifically planned for Offerpad’s unique operations, were thoughtfully designed to reduce the risk of viral transmission,” said Dr. Ana Moran, HealthyVerify’s head infectious diseases physician. “By properly disinfecting common areas, limiting the number of people in homes, and handling nearly all processes remotely, Offerpad customers can feel confident in their well-being – and that of others – when working under Offerpad’s new HealthyVerify-certified business procedures.”

In compliance with social distancing guidelines, Offerpad has virtual home tours, complete with 3D walkthroughs on its website. The company also said that Offerpad-owned homes are vacant, sanitized and ready to be toured.

“As we begin to re-energize our economy, I am pleased to see an Arizona-grown business setting the example for best practices nationwide,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “Thank you to Offerpad for prioritizing public health and safety as Arizona looks ahead to economic recovery.”