Offerpad launches consumer-driven real estate solutions

Real estate tech company and iBuyer Offerpad has announced its launch of the Real Estate Solutions Center. The center is a customer-driven suite of real estate solutions, including an advanced listing option with concierge services, the company said.

On May 6, Offerpad announced it would resume extending cash offers for properties in the more than 800 cities it operates in. The iBuyer implemented a newly developed health and safety plan in conjunction with HealthyVerify and said home sellers can expect a contactless experience throughout the entire home-selling process.

Offerpad Greenhouse, the company’s research and development group, has been working toward creating the Real Estate Solutions Center for over eight months. Users share details of their current home, upload recent photos and schedule virtual tours from anywhere, the company said.

The home is then evaluated by the company’s real estate experts and Offerpad’s data-driven real estate platform. Within 24 hours, the user will be presented an Offerpad cash offer, along with additional exclusive selling options. Those options include selling the home instantly to Offerpad or partnering with Offerpad to list the home.

“We’re known for providing quick competitive cash offers, which will always remain a core offering,” Offerpad Founder and CEO Brian Bair said. “For those looking to list their home, Offerpad is by far the most advanced way to maximize a home’s value on the open market. Our 100% free services matched with our Home Improvement Advance program and back-up instant cash offer are unparalleled.”

“This is by no means the ‘traditional way’ to sell a home,” Bair continued. “I am confident that with our extensive real estate experience and one-of-a-kind renovations division, Offerpad’s solutions cannot be duplicated. Sellers are now, more than ever, in control of their experience through our solutions center – we provide solutions, they select their option.”