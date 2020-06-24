Keller Williams expands Keller Offers, no longer exclusive with Offerpad

Keller Williams announced today that its iBuying solution, Keller Offers, is no longer in an exclusive agreement with Offerpad.

According to the company, this will allow Keller Offers to expand with more funding partners, giving consumers more choice and competitive offers.

“Our goal, working with multiple funding partners, is to also provide more than one cash offer on a property,” said Gayln Ziegler, COO of Keller Offers. “And that goal came from us listening to our agents, via KW Labs, the innovation hub of Keller Williams.”

Earlier this month, Offerpad announced its launch of the Real Estate Solutions Center. The center is a customer-driven suite of real estate solutions, including an advanced listing option with concierge services. The Real Estate Solutions Center makes Offerpad a more direct competitor to Keller Williams’s core business.

“Offerpad agreed to part ways with Keller Offers, allowing us to expand our buying power and solutions to additional brokerages and agents, providing benefits to more agents and customers,” Cortney Read, chief of staff and communications at Offerpad said in a statement.

Keller Offers, which is operating in 21 markets, says it expects to expand further in 2020 with new cash buyers. In the next six months, the iBuyer will expand into Denver, Oklahoma City and Nashville.

“Currently, we are operating in limited partnership with Offerpad in these markets,” Ziegler said. “We will continue to operate in a limited partnership with Offerpad in those markets.”