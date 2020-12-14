A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate
A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate

In this episode, James Kleimann discusses his recent article on why LOs say some applications aren’t making it to the finish line.

Here’s what NAMB does for brokers
Here’s what NAMB does for brokers

We interview NAMB’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C. about how the organization is actively representing the interests of its members.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure

The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
HW Media acquires REAL Trends

The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

Real Estate

Opendoor expands suite of services in multiple states

Offerpad also announced plans to expand in early 2021

Opendoor announced last week that it has expanded its iBuying services in Provo and Ogden, Utah; Rochester, Minnesota; Lakeland, Winter Haven, Sarasota, Deltona, and Ormond Beach, Florida; and Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, and Ventura, California.

The iBuyer also said that homebuyers in Tucson, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston; San Antonio; and Austin, Texas, can tour and purchase any home on the market, via Opendoor.

This means that for homes that aren’t owned by Opendoor, a tour assistant can meet the buyer to let them in to tour the home in-person. Opendoor can also conduct a virtual tour in any home. Then, once a buyer wants to make an offer, they are connected with an Opendoor agent to represent them.

“We’ve built a buying experience that bypasses the traditional hassle and uncertainty of the process to help buyers house hunt with ease and make the most competitive offer, safely and conveniently,” the blog post said.

The option to finance a home via Opendoor Home Loans has also been expanded, according to the blog post. Financing options are now available in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado and Tennessee.

Opendoor added that it has also launched a refinancing product and have incorporated FHA and VA loans into its offerings. The blog post ended with “More to come!”

In October, Opendoor filed its announcement to go public after announcing its merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II in September. The filing also revealed that the company is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over its advertising practices. Opendoor is set to debut on the stock market on Dec. 21.

In other iBuyer news, Offerpad announced its plans to expand into the Denver and Nashville metro areas in early 2021.

Last week, Offerpad became a partner of New Home Star, a national real estate sales and consulting firm that works with homebuilders to provide new home sales, marketing and technology solutions. This partnership is within Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance division, which works with builders in markets across the U.S.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

home and hand HW+
Housing market outlook for 2021…and beyond

2020 was a truly unprecedented year. With it behind us, CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft looks ahead at several housing market trends that are likely in 2021 and beyond. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 11, 2020 By

Latest Articles

austin - texas capital HW+
Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

As more tech companies relocate from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 14, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please