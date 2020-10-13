Offerpad partners with Aires to streamline relocation process

On Monday Offerpad announced its partnership with global and domestic relocation solutions and mobility program management organization Aires, providing “multiple real estate solutions to consumers relocating for business.”

“The Aires and Offerpad partnership has a committed focus to provide innovative solutions to their home sellers’ and transferees’ needs, as both companies are concentrated on streamlining processes and eliminating difficulties traditionally tied to similar life changes,” a release from Offerpad said.

This exclusive partnership comes after Keller Williams‘ iBuying service, Keller Offers, ended its exclusive relationship with Offerpad in June.

Available in over 830 cities, the partnership gives Aries consumers access to Offerpad’s iBuying service, as well as Offerpad’s Superior Listing option on relocation packages.

“Selling a home can be stressful for anyone, let alone those that need to move across the country for work,” Brian Bair, Offerpad’s founder and CEO said in a statement. “In partnership with Aires, we’re going to remove a heavy burden for sellers needing to relocate. Aires’ transferees can focus on the many life changes ahead of their move, while Offerpad will work to get their home sold quickly and on their timeline.”

Offerpad’s iBuying solution gives sellers the choice of flexible closing dates to align with their relocation move and eliminates the need for sellers to upgrade or improve the home prior to closing, the company said.

Aires manages several aspects of a transferee’s relocation such as the shipment of household goods and real estate needs, the release said. Transferees via Aires will be informed of the partnership and real estate solutions provided through the partnership with Offerpad.

“We’re experts in getting people relocated for work and Offerpad is an expert in providing the best real estate solutions,” Joleen Lauffer, Aires’ executive vice president, said in a statement. “This partnership will provide more options than ever before to the transferee.”

The partnership will become available to select Aires clients and transferees beginning this month and will be introduced to additional clients throughout the rest of the year.