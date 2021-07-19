Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?

Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Origence on enhancing the borrower experience
Origence on enhancing the borrower experience

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, we discuss Origence’s conception and discuss the importance of utilizing technology to deliver a better borrower and staff experience.

Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?
Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?

The DOJ and the NAR are preparing for battle. At stake are the practical rules agents must follow to do their job – and the essence of how they earn money.

The digital journey starts at acquisition
The digital journey starts at acquisition

This white paper will explore how investments in digital acquisition directly contribute to a lender’s ability to maximize future profitability and allow them to remain competitive. Download for a playbook to building a tech-enabled acquisition strategy for growth!

Closing

North American Title Insurance announces flurry of moves

Redman named senior regional underwriting counsel; company to rebrand as Doma Title Insurance

Margaret Redman has been named director of national commercial services and senior regional underwriting counsel for North American Title Insurance Co. as the firm’s parent company begins the process of rebranding in preparation for an independent public offering.

Redman, who held C-Suite level jobs at Fidelity National Title and First American Title Insurance Company, will serve as NATIC’s point of contact for national commercial agents in her new role.

Redman’s hire comes amid a series of larger strategic moves — the rebranding from NATIC to Doma Title Insurance, the launch of operations in New York, and a plan for Doma to go public in the near future via a SPAC merger with Capitol Investment Corp. V, said Valerie Jahn-Grandin, NATIC’s executive vice president and chief underwriting counsel.

“Margaret will be an asset to all of our growth plans and bring innovative plans to our underwriting business unit,” Jahn-Grandin said. “She knows how to look past the status quo and determine how we can make real estate transactions faster and frictionless for our agents, affiliates and customers — a critical skill in the technology-driven segment of our industry. In addition, Margaret’s experience in the national market, talent in working with regulators and extensive lobbying efforts position her to affect changes for our agents in both their local and national markets.”

Doma, formerly known as States Title, has a long ways to go before it can seriously put a dent in the “Big Four” title insurers – it currently has less than 1% share of the title market in the U.S. but projects to be at 5% by 2023. Doma is backed by Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders.

How to identify fraud risks early in the origination process

Now, more than ever, lenders need a solution that creates more efficiencies so they can better manage high volumes. First American Data & Analytics’ solutions help lenders better identify fraud risks and errors in mortgage applications.  

Presented by: FADT

Doma, led by Max Simkoff, plans to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Capitol Investment Corp. V. in a deal valued at $3 billion (including debt).

In a release, officials from Doma – which counts NATIC, States Title, and North American Title Company  as part of its family of brands – said the surge in 2020 homebuying and refinancing “unveiled the critical need for the tech-first approach to real estate transactions that Doma is architecting.”

Doma saw revenues of $179.8 million in 2019 and $189.7 million in 2020, according to filings made with the Securities and Exchanges Commission. Generally accepted accounting principal (GAAP) revenues are expected to be around $226.4 million in 2021.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
FHFA kills adverse market fee

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is officially axing Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae’s controversial adverse market refinance fee.

Jul 16, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Built a cottage on the site. Construction site. Wooden frame of the home from a bar. The house wooden foundation. Building of houses under the key. Production of wooden houses.
Housing starts increase, but builders still lack supplies

Housing starts increased 6.3% to a rate of 1.64 million in June, as construction companies broke ground on a higher number of buildings last month.

Jul 20, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please