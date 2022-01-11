How lenders can serve the underserved in 2022
5 predictions for the 2022 housing market
Lunch & Learn : The Role of Appraisers in the Future of Valuation
Logan Mohtashami on the jobs report and mortgage rates
Awards

Nominations for HousingWire’s Finance Leaders award are now open!

Recognizing the most impactful corporate finance and capital markets executives in housing

For the second year, HousingWire is honoring senior executives in housing who are enabling, supporting and navigating growth and innovation within their organizations. Unlike other HousingWire awards, Finance Leaders focuses specifically on corporate finance, secondary marketing, capital markets or strategic finance executives within mortgage banking or a real estate brokerage only. Eligible nominees must hold a CFO, Head of Secondary Marketing, EVP of Capital Markets, Head of Corporate Development or equivalent title.

Last year’s list of award recipients demonstrated their worth and leaders despite the challenges of 2020, navigating through shut-down orders and liquidity concerns before pivoting quickly to respond to record-low interest rates.

Take a look at some of last year’s honorees with a few highlights below.

  • RE/MAX Holdings‘ CFO Karri Callahan led RE/MAX through its successful IPO and built out the mergers and acquisition strategy that has led to four procurements during her tenure as CFO. 
  • loanDepot CFO Patrick Flanagan has managed the origination, acquisition and management of over $400 billion of residential mortgage and residential real estate-related assets over his 32 year career.
  • Jeremy Collett, Executive Director, Capital Markets at Guaranteed Rate leveraged decades of experience to help manage more than $40 billion in assets and sell over $50 billion of mortgages and mortgage-backed securities into the secondary market last year.
  • Timothy Forrester, EVP, Chief Financial Officer at United Wholesale Mortgage played a critical role in the preparation of UWM going public in August 2020, helping to align both the business and financial strategies to continue to drive UWM’s long-term growth and overall performance.

Click here to learn more about the 2022 Finance Leaders award and nominate a finance leader in your organization before nominations close on January 28, 2022.

HW+2022
5 predictions for the 2022 housing market

According to CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft, next year should be a strong year for housing. Here are his 5 predictions for the 2022 housing market.

Jan 10, 2022 By

Redfin logo on official site under magnifying glass.
Redfin acquires Bay Equity, pink slips 121 staff

Redfin announced Tuesday layoffs of 121 employees as it shakes up its mortgage department, including purchasing a lending company. The real estate company entered into an agreement to acquire mortgage lender Bay Equity Home Loans for $135 million, two-thirds in cash and one-third in stocks, Redfin said in a press release and public filing. The […]

Jan 11, 2022 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

