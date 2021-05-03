Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Awards

Here are the 2021 HW Finance Leaders

40 of the most impactful corporate finance and capital markets executives in housing

HousingWire’s Finance Leader award recognizes outstanding performers in the finance space. The 2021 winners demonstrated their worth in the crucible of 2020 — navigating through shut-down orders and liquidity concerns before pivoting quickly to respond to record-low interest rates.

Those rates resulted in record-setting volume for real estate and mortgage companies, and a whole new set of challenges for their finance leaders. From scaling staff to taking companies public, these executives are the ones who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity, helping their businesses access the capital markets, and most importantly, moving the housing economy forward. We’re excited to honor HousingWire’s first class of finance heavy-hitters.

See below for HousingWire’s 2021 list of Finance Leaders, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.

Name Job Title Company Name
AJ George Chief Administrative Officer CMG Financial
Alex Seavall VP of Business Development and Acquisitions, Chief Financial Officer HomeServices of America
Ann Yett Chief Financial Officer Keller Williams Realty
Bob Telles Chief Financial Officer American Financial Network
Brett Stefanski SVP of Finance Draper and Kramer Mortgage
Catherine Dondzila Chief Financial Officer NewRez
Chad Rogers Chief Financial Officer Intercap Lending
Chao Deng Chief Financial Officer NewDay USA
Charlotte Simonelli EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Realogy
Daniel Perotti Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer PennyMac
Dawn Hill Chief Financial Officer Royal Pacific Funding
Donnie Martin EVP, Director of Warehouse Lending Texas Capital Bank
Emanuel Santa-Donato VP, Capital Markets and Lead Acquisitions Better.com
Gary Malis Chief Strategy and Capital Markets Officer Paramount Residential Mortgage Group
Greg Brown Chief Financial Officer Academy Mortgage Corporation
Hance Thurston Head of Capital Markets Southern Trust Mortgage
Jason Obradovich Chief Investment Officer New American Funding
Jeff Whiteside Chief Financial Officer and Chief Collaboration Officer eXp World Holdings
Jeremy Collett Executive Director, Capital Markets Guaranteed Rate
John J. Lynah Mortgage Equity Partners Chief Financial Officer
Josh Woodward Chief Financial Officer Lima One Capital
Julie Booth Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Rocket Companies
Julie Messina VP, Secondary Marketing Manager LHM Financial Corporation
Karri Callahan Chief Financial Officer RE/MAX Holdings
Ken Torre EVP, Capital Markets First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Margaret Dellafera Managing Director Credit Suisse
Maria Fregosi Chief Investment Officer Homepoint
Mark Miller Chief Revenue Officer Taylor Morrison Home Funding
Marty Bozarth EVP, Chief Financial Officer Baird & Warner
Matt Garlinghouse EVP, Capital Markets Cherry Creek Mortgage
Max Slyusarchuk CEO and Founder A&D Mortgage
Michael Delehanty Chief Financial Officer Mountain West Financial
Michael Fontaine Co-President and Chief Operating Officer Plaza Home Mortgage
Mike Kennemer Mid America Mortgage Chief Financial Officer
Mike Patterson Chief Operating Officer Freedom Mortgage
Nelson De Leon Homeowners Financial Group Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Flanagan Chief Financial Officer loanDepot
Quinn Brown Chief Financial Officer Axia Home Loans
Thanh Roettele Managing Director JPMorgan Chase
Timothy Forrester EVP, Chief Financial Officer United Wholesale Mortgage

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

