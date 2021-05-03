Here are the 2021 HW Finance Leaders

HousingWire’s Finance Leader award recognizes outstanding performers in the finance space. The 2021 winners demonstrated their worth in the crucible of 2020 — navigating through shut-down orders and liquidity concerns before pivoting quickly to respond to record-low interest rates.

Those rates resulted in record-setting volume for real estate and mortgage companies, and a whole new set of challenges for their finance leaders. From scaling staff to taking companies public, these executives are the ones who are driving financial performance, expanding margins, improving liquidity, helping their businesses access the capital markets, and most importantly, moving the housing economy forward. We’re excited to honor HousingWire’s first class of finance heavy-hitters.

See below for HousingWire’s 2021 list of Finance Leaders, and click through for full profiles on each winner that detail their impressive accomplishments.