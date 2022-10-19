Nations Direct Mortgage appoints new national sales director

Nations Direct Mortgage, a residential lender in both the retail and wholesale channels, on Wednesday announced appointing Jack O’Brien as its senior vice president and national sales director.

Prior to joining Nations Direct, O’Brien held leadership positions at LoanDepot, was Northeast regional sales manager at Fifth Third Bank; principal at J.H. O’Brien & Associates and VP, Eastern regional sales manager at National City Home Equity, among others.

Aimee Quinn, president of Nations Direct Mortgage, said his experience will be put toward expansion across the U.S.

“While other lenders are experiencing volume reductions, NDM is growing,” she said.

Prior to joining Nations Direct, O’Brien was head of sales for loanDepot’s wholesale division on the East Coast. The lender closed the channel and laid off staffers earlier this year after incurring a $223 million loss in the second quarter. Before the shutdown, loanDepot was a top-five lender in wholesale.

California-based Nations Direct Mortgage sells a mix of conventional, government and non-QM products. According to data from mortgage recruiting tech platform Modex, the company has originated $229 million in mortgages over the last 12 months, most of it through the consumer direct channel. About half of its loans were originated in California. The company is licensed in 32 states.