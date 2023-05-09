National Mortgage Insurance integrates with Vesta LOS

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) announced on Tuesday its integration with Vesta, a loan origination system (LOS) provider and software-as-a-service company.

The technology integration enables lenders to obtain price quotes and order National MI’s real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance through its Rate GPS tool instantly without leaving the Vesta LOS platform.

“We are delighted to partner with Vesta to make ordering MI through our Rate GPS tool as easy as possible for lenders,” said Norm Fitzgerald, chief sales officer with National MI. “We are thrilled to add Vesta, a leading SaaS company building next-generation LOS technology, to our list of integration partners.”

National MI’s API platform lets lenders and LOS providers quickly and seamlessly retrieve accurate mortgage insurance quotes through Rate GPS. Vesta’s LOS empowers lenders of all sizes to build customizable workflows and rules around their mortgage processes using open, cloud-based APIs.

“We are excited to offer National MI’s Rate GPS through Vesta’s LOS,” said Vesta CEO Mike Yu. “This partnership is just another example of our ongoing effort to provide digital solutions that significantly simplify and streamline the mortgage origination process for lenders and their borrower customers.”

National MI is a U.S.-based private mortgage insurance company, a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. that helps low down payment borrowers realize homeownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default.

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. The company, which raised $30M through a Series A funding round in 2022, provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process, and open, cloud-based APIs. Its investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.