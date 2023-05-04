NAHB names James W. Tobin as its president and CEO

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) announced on Thursday that it has appointed James W. Tobin III as its new president and CEO.

Following an extensive search, the NAHB Board of Directors ratified the selection of the CEO Executive Search Committee on May 3, appointing Tobin to lead the 140,000-member association.

Tobin will assume the role of president and CEO on June 1, according to a press release about the appointment.

“The work that our members do is incredibly important and has a huge impact in every community across this country. I look forward to representing our staff and members in advocating for the future of the housing industry,” Tobin said in a statement.

James W. Tobin III

Tobin, who previously served as executive vice president and chief lobbyist at NAHB, will succeed current CEO Jerry Howard, who is retiring from the organization after more than 30 years.

Tobin brings over two decades of experience in the housing industry to his new role.

“Jim brings more than 20 years of experience in the housing industry to the post. His proven track record of success in leading NAHB’s federal legislative advocacy makes him uniquely qualified to lead our association in the years ahead,” NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey said.

Tobin joined NAHB in 1998 and served as NAHB’s vice president for federal relations before becoming the organization’s chief lobbyist. He directed federal, state and local lobbying, as well as political activities for NAHB, and guided the activities of the association’s political action committee, BUILD-PAC, and grassroots network.

Tobin will lead NAHB’s staff of 200-plus at the association’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. He will also be part of NAHB’s national leadership team, which includes the senior officers of the board, who are elected annually by the Leadership Council.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.