Movement Mortgage names Joe Thompson as regional director

Movement Mortgage, a multichannel mortgage lender, has appointed Joe Thompson as its new regional director. Thompson, recognized as a HousingWire Rising Star in 2018, will oversee more than 60 loan officers across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

In his new role, Thompson will also be responsible for driving growth and expanding the company’s market presence while fostering relationships with real estate partners.

”Movement is the only lender that gives nearly 50% of its profits, manufactures originations at a high level, generates creative content and branding, leverages innovative products and technologies, and has a customer-for-life mentality,” Thompson said. “Casey Crawford has assembled an all-star cast of forward-thinking leaders, and I feel extremely fortunate for this opportunity to serve alongside them. I align perfectly with Movement’s core conviction of existing to love and value people.”

Prior to joining Movement Mortgage, Thompson served as the senior vice president and regional sales manager at PrimeLending, where he oversaw $1 billion in annual retail volume across the Texas markets of Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Laredo.

Founded in 2008 and based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Movement Mortgage offers a range of products including conventional, jumbo and government-insured loans, as well as a dedicated reverse mortgage division. The lender also provides rate-and-term and cash-out refinancing, along with construction and renovation loans.