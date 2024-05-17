At “The Gathering” this year, every room seemed to share a certain buzz. Conversations across panels, roundtables, announcements, and everywhere in between seemed to trend toward the same general topic:

How do we make the most of a market that continues to offer as many challenges as it does chances?

Expectations for real estate professionals are higher than ever—along with mortgage interest rates, the length of time that listings spend on the market, and the percentage of listings off-market. According to recent data from McKinsey, consumers today carry expectations they have from other industries over to their experience of real estate, with 71% of consumers sharing that they expect the businesses they interact with to provide personalized experiences. Further, 76% of consumers stated that they feel frustrated when this expectation goes unmet.

As a result of all of this, it makes perfect sense that real estate professionals across North America are turning to the latest developments in technology to make the most of every moment of work—hoping that innovation is accounting for expectations and surging to match.

It begs the question: How does today’s technology measure up?

From brokers to admins, alongside associated agents and others, real estate professionals rely on their own array of unique applications, systems, types of data storage, and array of passwords and personal login information to get the job done. But even with integrations, many professionals still end up with gaps in the process, which ends up costing them time—amongst other resources—to solve. We’ve learned that in this case, more does not equal better.

In fact, in a Lone Wolf study done in partnership with T3 Sixty late in 2023, we discovered that on average, brokerages use over 20 different pieces of software in their businesses—which speaks, more than anything, to just how much work software takes, rather than how much work it does for individuals and businesses today.

It’s an issue that many professionals—in real estate and other industries—can recognize in their day-to-day routines as well as the progression of their careers. Between updates and editions, versions and programs with questionable compatibility, professionals are also dealing with onboarding and off-boarding as new trends gain momentum and new technologies become available.

We believe that real estate doesn’t need more software—it needs better software.

For a long time, we at Lone Wolf have seen this day coming. All around us, technology has become more sophisticated and sleeker, gained features and functions—and yes, some things have gotten simpler. As often as we see something entirely new, we see the new version of something that was last year’s biggest news.

We’ve been anticipating the day when real estate professionals realized that they deserved better tools—not more.

That day has arrived—and we’ve been preparing for it.

We’ve reflected on 35 years of experience creating software for real estate.

We’ve listened to our partners and customers and heard what works—and what doesn’t.

We’ve built connections between our own solutions and others in an effort to reduce the pressure on real estate professionals that comes from adding steps at any stage of the process—data duplication, printed documentation, paper checks, or otherwise.

And this year, we were proud to introduce our better, smarter software: Lone Wolf Foundation.

We were thrilled to reveal the full end-to-end experience demo at the Gathering and T3 Sixty Tech Summit—and now we’re excited to show the rest of real estate what the future looks like.

Change is coming—be among the first to find space in the new generation.

Lone Wolf Foundation is Lone Wolf’s end-to-end platform, coming this year, bringing the real estate experience together in one place.

With one login, dashboard, and workflow for our customers’ solutions, this is a true platform, rather than a product suite or a package deal—which means:

More efficiency and productivity

An end-to-end experience

Flexibility that lets users choose the products they need

Cloud-based technology that ensures scalability, mobility, and security

A user-first experience

What next?

It’s the right time to take meaningful steps forward, and this year’s event was the right opportunity for us to offer our resources for making the most of the market we have today—as well as to share our strategy for moving with the market to a better tomorrow.

Discover tomorrow—today.