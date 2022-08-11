HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Which mortgage tech advancements are making the biggest impact?
Which mortgage tech advancements are making the biggest impact?
HousingWire Magazine: August 2022
HousingWire Magazine: August 2022
6 Steps for Lenders to Reduce Cost Per Loan & Increase Margins with Appraisal Automation
6 Steps for Lenders to Reduce Cost Per Loan & Increase Margins with Appraisal Automation
Amy Moses: eClosing adoption and getting the most out of conferences
Amy Moses: eClosing adoption and getting the most out of conferences
Mortgage

Mounting losses force loanDepot to amend loan agreements

The lender reports it’s now in compliance with warehouse-lending pacts, but may need to seek further waivers in Q3

Mortgage lender loanDepot, based in Orange County, California, has more bad news tucked away in its latest quarterly earnings report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) — beyond announcing it was shutting down its wholesale division after posting a second quarter loss of $223.8 million, following on the heels of $91.3 million loss for the prior quarter.

As a result of the latest batch of red ink, the lender reports via a footnote in its second-quarter earnings filings with the SEC that it has been forced to amend or obtain waivers of “profitability related to financial covenants” for certain of its warehouse lines of credit. 

Although the changes keep the company in compliance with the financial covenants for now, the SEC filing states that loanDepot expects that it “will need to execute additional amendments or obtain additional waivers from certain of our lending counterparties related to our profitability covenants or other similar financial covenants in the future, including for the third quarter.”

“We generate a sizeable portion of our revenues from refinance and purchase mortgages,” loanDepot’s SEC filing states. “As interest rates have risen, refinancing volumes have decreased as fewer consumers were incentivized to refinance their mortgages. 

“As a result, our revenues have decreased substantially, and we experienced net losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022.”

loanDepot also noted in the 10-Q statement that there is risk its investors require it to repurchase additional loans in the current environment, and because repurchased loans are typically resold at a discount to their repurchase price and unpaid principal balance “we have experienced increased losses on repurchased loans or loans subject to repurchase originated at interest rates lower than currently prevailing rates.”

The lender wrote in its SEC filing that as of June 30, it had $90.8 million in restricted cash “posted as additional collateral with our warehouse and securitization facilities.”

“Certain of the company’s secured debt obligations require us to satisfy financial covenants, including minimum levels of profitability, tangible net worth, liquidity and maximum levels of consolidated leverage,” loanDepot’s SEC filing states.

In an additional note of caution looking forward, the lender’s SEC filing indicates that it cannot guarantee requests for future loan-covenant amendments or waivers will be agreed to by its lenders, “in which case we would be in default under these agreements.” 

If future loan-covenant waivers or amendments were to be rejected by the lenders, it could create a cascading loan-default event, with potential dire consequences for loanDepot’s ongoing operations.

“Our lenders could elect to declare outstanding amounts due and payable, terminate their commitments, require the posting of additional collateral and enforce their interests against existing collateral, as well as triggering cross-default provisions under other financing facilities,” loanDepot’s SEC filing states.

As of June 30, loanDepot reports that it had revolving lines of credit in place with 14 lenders “providing warehouse and securitization” credit facilities totaling $9.9 billion.

“As of June 30, 2022, we had $4.3 billion of borrowings outstanding and $5.5 billion of additional availability under our facilities,” the lender’s SEC filing states.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Stock crash market exchange loss trading graph analysis investment indicator business graph charts of financial digital background down stock crisis red price in down trend chart fall /
Redwood Trust, Angel Oak Mortgage awash in red ink in Q2 HW+

The common theme in the earnings results for both REITs is the impact of fast rising interest rates and general rate volatility on their residential mortgage holdings and operations.

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please