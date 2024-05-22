Mortgageball: Making a profit on $10,500 a loan

Open the door to the most powerful room in housing. Join us at The Gathering 2025 in Denver, CO, June 8-11. Go here to lock in special pricing with your registration.

The promises of the 2018 housing industry aren’t the promises of today. That hot tech thing or product that you had to have in 2018? Nobody’s talking about that anymore. And more importantly, if you haven’t moved on or committed to contracts that are too rooted in the past, chances are your P&L statement isn’t looking so great. Learn more about what’s actually moving the needle for your top players when it comes to technology and more.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full Gathering 2024 on demand page, go here.

Speakers:

Rich Weidel, CEO, Princeton Mortgage