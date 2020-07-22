Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Nomis

nSight for Mortgage

nSight for Mortgage provides real-time market intelligence so you can get updates on your competitors’ retail/consumer direct pricing, see the market through your customers’ lens, achieve more margin and volume with the right offer at the right time, and take advantage of market arbitrage opportunities.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Price intentionally to attract and win the optimal mix of business.

#2

Compete smart, not just hard, by knowing when and where to focus.

#3

Succeed in any market with agile pricing and margin management.

