A real estate agent’s guide to long-term success
A real estate agent’s guide to long-term success

Learn how to develop a long-term strategy that guarantees sustainable success....

The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami
The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami

Logan Mohtashami gives his housing market forecast for 2022 for mortgage rates, the 10-year yield, existing home sales a...

How technology can help underwriters work more productively
How technology can help underwriters work more productively

CoreLogic's Sage Nichols talks current trends and technology in mortgage underwriting and how to improve efficiency....

Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast
Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast

HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler interviews Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami on his 2022 forecast....

Mortgage

Mortgage rates fall to 3.05% amid Omicron fears

The average 30-year-fixed rate mortgage dropped seven basis points from the week prior

The average 30-year-fixed rate mortgage dropped to 3.05% during the week ending Dec. 23, after achieving 3.12% the week prior, according to the latest Freddie Mac PMMS Mortgage Survey. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.66%.

The 15-year-fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.30% last week, declining from 2.34% the week prior. A year ago at this time, it averaged 2.19%. Mortgage rates tend to move in concert with the 10-year Treasury yield, which reached 1.46% on Wednesday, down from 1.47% a week before.

The report is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit.

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is causing market volatility. Despite the decrease in rates last week, the expectation is that rates will increase in 2022.

“As the year comes to a close, the housing market is proceeding steadily. However, rates are expected to increase in 2022, which will impact homebuyer demand as well as refinance activity.”

Economists expect rates to increase in 2022 but will still be close to record-low levels. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) forecasts that 30-year mortgage-rates will reach 4% by the end of 2022.

The reasons for rates to climb next year are a more hawkish Federal Reserve, a strongly recovering economy, and large federal budget deficits, according to Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president of research and industry technology.

Rising mortgage rates have already begun to sap demand. According to MBA, mortgage applications fell 0.6% for the week ending Dec. 17. The purchase index fell 3.3%, while the refinance index increased 2.2% from the week prior.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

HW-2022-forecast
The 2022 housing market forecast from Logan Mohtashami

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami gives his housing market forecast for 2022 for mortgage rates, the 10-year yield, existing home sales and more.

Dec 20, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW-Andy-Florance-CoStar
Hit list: Inside CoStar’s all-out war against Zillow

CoStar acquired Homesnap and Homes.com and is taking on Zillow’s dominance in New York City via Zillow-owned StreetEasy with its own direct-to-consumer product.

Dec 23, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please