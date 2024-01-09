Mortgage Educators and Compliance acquired by 360training

360training.com, Inc. (360), an online regulated training provider, acquired Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC), a mortgage lending training company, both companies announced this week.

Established in 1997, 360 specializes in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across industries – including financial services, real estate, healthcare and environmental health and safety.

The acquisition represents 360’s commitment to enhancing the scope of education available to financial service professionals within real estate and mortgage, according to 360.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This collaboration allows us to broaden our educational portfolio and provide an even more comprehensive suite of specialized training programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of financial services professionals,” said 360’s CEO, Tom Anderson, in a statement.

360 plans to expand its course catalog, incorporating a diverse range of mortgage lending training modules covering topics such as lending regulations, underwriting practices and loan origination.

“By combining expertise and resources, we aim to elevate our ability to equip individuals and businesses within the lending sector with specialized knowledge and tools, empowering them to navigate the intricate landscape of financial services with confidence and excellence,” said Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training.

Approved by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS) since 2009, MEC specializes in online mortgage and financial services professional development.

MEC prides itself as a “one-stop online resource for all things mortgage training and education.”

The firm offers state-specific mortgage loan originator license courses that satisfy national and state-specific requirements as well as tailored courses for existings LOs entering a new state, according to the website.