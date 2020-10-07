Mortgage applications rise 4.6%

After faltering 4.8% the week prior, mortgage applications almost completely rebounded last week, gaining 4.6%, according to a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The refinance index also jumped 8% — hitting its highest level since mid-August. Refinances continued to hover around two-thirds share of mortgage activity as they increased to 65.4% of total applications from 63.3% the week prior.

According to Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, mortgage rates declined across the board last week – with most falling to record lows – and borrowers responded as refis remained 50% higher than the same week one year ago when rates hovered near 3.64%.

Purchase applications gained 21% from a year ago — hitting a milestone of 20 straight weeks of year-over-year gains. Purchase applications were also 2% higher than the week prior.

How 2020 continues to impact mortgage closings

We sat down with Altisource Vice President of Product Ben Hall to discuss the increased adoption of remote online notarizations.

Presented by: Altisource

“Continuing the trend seen in recent months, the purchase market is growing at a strong clip,” Kan said. “The average loan size increased again to a new record at $371,500, as activity in the higher loan size categories continues to lead growth.”

According to Kan, signs are beginning to show that demand is waning at the entry-level portion of the market, most likely caused by supply and affordability hurdles. The adverse economic impact of the pandemic is also having an effect.

“As a result, the lower price tiers are seeing slower growth, which is contributing to the rising trend in average loan balances,” Kan said.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity remained unchanged at 2.2% of total applications.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage application data: