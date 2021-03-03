Mortgage applications recover as winter storms pass

Mortgage applications recovered slightly from last week, increasing 0.5% for the week ending Feb. 26, 2021 according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

A giant dip in applications was reported following the devastating winter storms in Texas the week of Feb. 8, but a week of normalized weather brought numbers back up, according to Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

That is despite the fact that the 30-year fixed rate experienced its largest single-week increase in almost a year, reaching 3.23%.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 67.5% of total applications from 68.5% the previous week.

“The overall share of refinances declined for the fourth consecutive week, and conventional refinance applications fell more than 2% to the lowest level in four months,” Kan said. “Government refinance applications historically lag the more rate-sensitive movements of conventional applications, and that was true last week, as both FHA and VA refinancing volumes increased.”

The refinance index increased 0.1% from the previous week and was 7% higher year-over-year. The seasonally adjusted purchase index increased 2% from one week earlier, and the unadjusted purchase index increased 5% compared with the previous week.

“The housing market is entering the busy spring buying season with strong demand,” Kan said. “Purchase applications increased, with a rise in government applications – likely first-time buyers – pulling down the average loan size for the first time in six weeks.”

The FHA share of total mortgage applications increased to 12.1% from 11.2% the week prior. The VA share of total mortgage applications decreased to 12.3% from 11.9% the week prior.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage application data: