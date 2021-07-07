Lunch & Learn about Minority Homeownership
Lunch & Learn about Minority Homeownership

This Lunch and Learn, which will feature speakers from SalesForce, NAR and the MBA, will examine what factors are contributing to the decline in minority homeownership and what the industry can do to address the widening gap.

Side Real Estate CEO discusses $2.5 billion valuation
Side Real Estate CEO discusses $2.5 billion valuation

In this episode, CEO of Side Real Estate discusses his company’s recent valuation at $2.5B, plans for breaking into new markets, and why a tech-focused backend and white-label brand are vital to Side’s success.

Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros
Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros

The most recent pending home sales report shows there are good reasons a housing crash is not going to happen. Here are the key takeaways for the latest report.

How proactive communication can reduce the risk of foreclosure
How proactive communication can reduce the risk of foreclosure

As borrowers impacted by COVID-19 continue to exit mortgage forbearance, now is the time for lenders and servicers to be proactive in their borrower outreach to reduce foreclosure volume.

Mortgage

Mortgage applications fall for third straight week

Activity at lowest level since beginning of 2020

Mortgage applications decreased again, this time falling 1.8% in the week ending July 2, 2021, according to the latest report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

This marks the third straight week of application declines, and represents the lowest level since the January 2020.

“Treasury yields have been volatile despite mostly positive economic news, including last week’s June jobs report, which showed ongoing improvements in the labor market,” said Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “However, rates continued to move lower, especially late in the week.”

Kan said the 30-year fixed rate was 11 basis points lower than the same week a year ago, and refinance applications have trended lower than 2020 levels for the past four months.

Those who are filling out purchase mortgage applications are requesting bigger loan amounts, but there are fewer applicants. It has most acutely affected first-time homebuyers.

How to identify fraud risks early in the origination process

Now, more than ever, lenders need a solution that creates more efficiencies so they can better manage high volumes. First American Data & Analytics’ solutions help lenders better identify fraud risks and errors in mortgage applications. 

Presented by: FADT

“Swift home-price growth across much of the country, driven by insufficient housing supply, is weighing on the purchase market and is pushing average loan amounts higher,” Kan said.

The refinance share of activity decreased to 61.6% of total mortgage applications from 61.9% the previous week. On an unadjusted basis, the market composite index decreased 1% compared with the previous week. The seasonally adjusted purchase index also decreased only 1% from one week earlier.

The FHA share of total mortgage applications remained increased to 9.8% from the week prior, and the VA share of total mortgage applications increased to 10.8% from 10.5%.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage applications data:

  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($548,250 or less) decreased to 3.15% from 3.20%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $548,250) decreased to 3.20% from 3.23%
  • The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.17% from 3.19%
  • The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also decreased to 2.52% from 2.56%
  • The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 2.94% from 2.98%, with points increasing to 0.34 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW-atlanta-homes
Pending home sales crush hopes of forbearance crash bros

The most recent pending home sales report that soundly beat estimates after a downtrend in the previous months caused some serious head-scratching. Here are the key takeaways for the latest report. HW+ Premium Content

Jul 05, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ Sandra Thompson + Joe Biden
What the industry wants from the FHFA, and what it may get

The housing finance industry is hoping for stability and predictability under the new-look FHFA. Here’s what else is on the industry’s wish-list. HW+ Premium Content

Jul 07, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please