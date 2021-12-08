What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?
What role does the servicer play in creating clients for life?

Consumer-first lifetime retention is now our prevailing theme in servicing, which increases both MSR values and lifetime customer value. But how can servicers convert “customer for life” from theory to practice?

Who’s afraid of the PSPA?

Stakeholders are divided over whether, in light of proposed changes to its capital rule, the FHFA should retool its agreement with the U.S. Treasury and remove policies some say never belonged there in the first place.

Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending

This webinar will discuss what’s to come in the future of mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evolving consumer behaviors and demographics of the industry’s production capacity.

HomeLight’s Vanessa Famulener on the future of cash offers

Today’s episode of HousingWire Daily continues our Women of Influence series and features an interview with Vanessa Famulener, the president of homes at HomeLight.

Mortgage

Mortgage applications are up, on the strength of FHA refis

Government refis increased more than 20% for the week ending Dec. 3, according to MBA

Mortgage applications increased 2% for the week ending Dec. 3, driven by a surge in government refinancings according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey published on Wednesday.

The increase was mainly driven by the refinance index up 9% from the previous week on a seasonally adjusted basis. Concurrently, the purchase index decreased 5% from the week prior.

“Mortgage rates declined for the first time in a month, prompting a pickup in refinancing, with government refinances increasing more than 20% over the week,” Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement. 

The trade group estimates the average contract 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for conforming loans ($548,250 or less) decreased to 3.30%, one basis point down from the previous week. For jumbo mortgage loans (greater than $548,250), rates rose to 3.33% from 3.27% the week prior. Meanwhile, the rate for mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) fell to 3.35% from 3.42%. 

“Borrowers are continuing to act on these opportunities, but if rates trend higher as MBA is forecasting, the window of opportunity to refinance will continue to get smaller,” Kan said. 

Regarding the purchase market, Kan said mortgage applications fell after four consecutive increases, but activity is still close to the highest level since March, a positive sign. “Purchase activity continues to be constrained by a lack of inventory, combined with rapid rates of home-price appreciation and mortgage rates higher than in 2020.” 

Compared to a year ago, mortgage applications declined across the board. The overall market composite index dipped 27.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Refinance apps fell 36.5% year over year, and purchase apps decreased 9.4% in the same period.

Refinances represented 63.9% of total mortgage applications, down from 59.4% the previous week. VA loans comprised 10.7%, increasing seven basis points. Meanwhile, FHA loans went from 8.9% to 9.9% in the period. The USDA share was at 0.5% of the total. 

