Don’t take borrower credit at face value
Why aren’t there more new homes for sale?
Top mortgage CEOs on how to win the 2024-25 cycle turn
BHGRE’s Ginger Wilcox on the industry’s ability to adapt and change
IPO / M&A

Modular homebuilding startup Veev on the verge of bankruptcy

The company attributes its potential bankruptcy to a missed capital-raising opportunity

Veev, a promising modular homebuilding company that’s raised $600 million, could close after a plan for a capital raise failed, according to reporting out of Israel. 

There are talks about a “leading company” potentially acquiring California-based Veev, but the negotiations remain in the very early stages, according to Calcalist. If the negotiations don’t bear fruit, the company will shut down.

Additionally, Veev also stopped paying interest payments on some of its properties in California. The company attributed its difficulties to “the challenging economic environment and declining real estate prices.”

Veev’s business model is innovative: it provides pre-inspected, fully cladded walls directly to homebuilders, ready for installation. The walls also come with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing components already included, and they feature a plug-and-play system to reduce the need for skilled labor.

In March 2022, Veev raised a $400 million Series D led by BOND, while LenX, Zeev Ventures, JLL Spark Global Ventures, and Fifth Wall also participated in the round. Veev said at the time that the funding would be used to scale its operations, accelerate its research and development, and expand construction into new markets.

In March 2021, it raised $100 million through the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s TASE UP platform. Investors featured leading Israeli institutional investors, such as Migdal Insurance, Psagot Investment House, More Investment House, and Shavit Capital

Veev was founded in California, in 2008 by Amit Heller, Ami Avrahami, and Dafna Akiva. Reali, another proptech company founded by Heller and Avrahami, shut down in 2022 after raising more than $290 million in debt and equity funding.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
MBA sees benefits, shortcomings in FHFA’s new ERCF rule 

The new rule announced last week advances certain issues while other shortcomings remain, according to a recent MBA update on the matter.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please