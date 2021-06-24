Let Valuation Tech Help Improve Your Collateral Valuation
Join this webinar to learn how technological advancements in valuation provide solutions to help lenders and servicers deliver more comprehensive offerings to their clients.

Talking proptech with FinLedger Director Holden Page
In this episode, Page discusses the hottest topics coming across FinLedger’s news desk. Topics include: the online banking market, what’s happening in the proptech space and recent private market deals.

With a reinvigorated CFPB, what’s next for the NYDFS?
While the CFPB is reinvigorated under the Biden administration, there’s plenty of room for it to retake a leading role and coordinate with the NYDFS.

Does your CRM hurt or help the customer experience?
In real estate, data is king. The more you leverage your own data the better off your agents or loan officers will be because they’ll be able to identify, target and create better customer experiences.

Politics & Money

Who’s in the mix to be the next FHFA director

The nation's housing finance regulator has an acting director. Now what?

Former Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Mark Calabria is cleaning out his desk, and the Biden administration has moved quickly to install an acting director.

Over a whirlwind four hours on Wednesday, the Supreme Court found the structure of FHFA unconstitutional, the White House publicly stated its desire to immediately remove Trump-appointed Calabria, followed by the FHFA director issuing his resignation.

In the hours that followed, the FHFA did not immediately know who would helm the agency. But late Wednesday, a name emerged: the White House appointed Sandra Thompson, a career regulator, to serve as acting director of the FHFA. With an experienced hand now at the helm of the nation’s housing finance regulator, the question becomes, who will fill the permanent role?

    Will we ever see a “normal” housing market again?

    The question on everyone’s minds: When will this hot housing market cool down? Arch MI investigates this and more in its Spring Housing and Mortgage Market Review.

    Jun 22, 2021 By

    Mortgage rates jump back up to 3.02%

    The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose nine basis points from the week prior to 3.02%, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. This is the first time in ten weeks mortgage rates have risen above 3%.

    Jun 24, 2021 By
