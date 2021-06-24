Who’s in the mix to be the next FHFA director

Former Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Mark Calabria is cleaning out his desk, and the Biden administration has moved quickly to install an acting director.

Over a whirlwind four hours on Wednesday, the Supreme Court found the structure of FHFA unconstitutional, the White House publicly stated its desire to immediately remove Trump-appointed Calabria, followed by the FHFA director issuing his resignation.

In the hours that followed, the FHFA did not immediately know who would helm the agency. But late Wednesday, a name emerged: the White House appointed Sandra Thompson, a career regulator, to serve as acting director of the FHFA. With an experienced hand now at the helm of the nation’s housing finance regulator, the question becomes, who will fill the permanent role?