MBA promotes Joel Kan and Heather Messam

The Mortgage Bankers Association announced Thursday it promoted Joel Kan to vice president, deputy chief economist. Kan has worked at the association since 2006, rising from survey specialist to associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting in 2015.

In his new role, Kan will lead the macroeconomic and mortgage market forecasts and oversee MBA’s industry surveys, including the Weekly Applications Survey, Builder Application Survey and the Mortgage Credit Availability Index. He will also continue to provide analysis of data trends in the real estate finance industry.

“Over the past several years, Joel has taken on an increased role at MBA conferences and other industry events, providing instrumental analysis and commentary to members and consumers on real-time data and trends. His keen sense on what’s happening in the mortgage market has made him an invaluable asset to our research team,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist. “Furthermore, Joel has been a go-to source for national and real estate trade media, regularly sharing trusted insights on what’s happening in the industry and the broader economy.”

The MBA also promoted Heather Messam to vice president and controller where she will be responsible for the management of the accounting and financial functioning of the trade association and its five subsidiaries.

Additionally, she will prepare briefings for MBA’s audit and investments and its board of directors and will assume the role of treasurer for the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO).

“Heather is a consummate accounting professional who has delivered top-notch expertise and dedicated customer service on behalf of MBA and its members for more than two decades,” said Lisa Haynes, MBA’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and diversity & inclusion officer. “Her meticulous attention to detail, passion for her craft, and superior project management skills will serve her well in her expanded – and much deserved – new role.”

Messam joined MBA in 2001 and most recently served as associate vice president and controller. Prior to MBA, she was an accountant at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).

